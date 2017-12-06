Onekama downs Brethren in low-scoring battle

ONEKAMA — Despite another big game from Brethren’s Mariah Pringle, the Bobcats couldn’t keep up with county rival Onekama on Wednesday.

The Portagers never trailed and won 32-27, even with Pringle scoring 25 points.

“She’s a heck of a player. She’s probably one of the best in the area, if not the best. Our gameplan was to shut her down. Our goal was hold her to 12-15 points. We gave up 25 to her, but we still won because we only gave up two to the rest of the team,” Onekama coach Jim Armstrong said.

“I told the girls that I’m not mad at them. I couldn’t have asked for any more,” Brethren coach Julie Riggs said.

Onekama came out with a box-and-one on her in the first quarter to keep the ball out on the perimeter. The Bobcats had some looks from deep but couldn’t convert at all in the game. The Portagers led 9-4 after the first quarter with two layups from Elizabeth Domres.

Two free throws from Elizabeth Domres helped the team pull out to a 14-6 lead midway through the second.

Pringle kept Brethren within striking distance before the half by continually getting to the line and converting. Onekama led 19-12 at the half, with Pringle having all 12 of her team’s points.

To start the second half the Bobcats rallied back into the game after a bucket by Whitney Danks, followed by four free throws by Pringle to trail 19-18.

Brethren point guard Brianna Pettinato went out after a hit to the head, giving the team some trouble handling pressure in the half court.

“We could have won that game,” Riggs said. “My senior starter, Bri (Pettinato), got knocked in the noggin. She came back and she’s not concussed, but having her sit out in that game loses us leadership, her shot, her drive and her playmaking ability.”

Onekama responded with a couple of deep shots to pull away again. Colleen McCarthy and Zoe Morley each made threes to go up 27-18 late in the third.

The Portagers led 30-25 going into the fourth, and the two teams would combine for four points in the final eight minutes. Due to foul trouble Armstrong moved Maggie Domres on to Pringle to slow her up, and that worked.

“We got into some foul trouble in the fourth quarter. I had to sit Elizabeth until the five-minute mark, but I had to put her back in. We had to put somebody else on her. Maggie is in pretty good shape and strong. I told Maggie that she was hers, and she only scored two points in the fourth quarter,” Armstrong said.

Meanwhile, Onekama went to a four-corners offense to take the air out of the ball en route to a win.

“In high school there’s no shot clock, and you can really make it be your friend. In college or the pros you have a shot clock, and you have to shoot it,” Armstrong said.

“We didn’t have to shoot it. In my last timeout I told them they we didn’t have to shoot the ball the rest of the game.”

Morley led Onekama with 7 points, McCarthy had 5 points, Elizabeth Domres had 8 points and 6 rebounds, and Maggie Domres had 5 points and 14 rebounds.

To go along with her 25 points, Pringle also had 15 rebounds and 6 blocks.

Onekama (1-1) will be back on Friday at home against Suttons Bay-Northport (1-2), and Brethren (2-1) will visit Big Rapids Crossroads (0-2) on that same night.