Sabers run away from Crossroads, 61-39

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central earned its biggest win in recent memory, a comprehensive 61-39 West Michigan D League victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Thursday night.

Brayden Perkins, Preston Picardat and Kyle Mikolajczak each scored 15 points for the Sabers, who improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in WMDL play.

Coming off four straight losing seasons, including last year’s 1-20 nightmare, things are certainly looking up for Saber Nation with the big win.

“I think it gives the kids a lot of confidence, and reaffirms what we all believe,” MCC head coach Mike Feliczak said. “These guys can play with anybody if they play well and take care of the ball, and tonight we took care of the ball, took advantage of our opportunities inside, and we held their guy down pretty good.”

Their guy is Crossroads junior Britton Angell, who scored 25 of the Cougars’ 39 points in the contest, the first three on an and-one 3-point play that gave Crossroads their only lead of the game, 3-2.

MCC went on a 15-2 run from there, and never trailed again. The Sabers opened up their biggest lead of the first half, 25-10 on a pull-up jumper from Mikolajczak with 1:26 left in the second quarter, but Angell gave the Cougars a bit of hope by scoring the last five points of the half, including a late 3-pointer, to close the gap to 25-15 at the half.

That lead could have been more, but for the Sabers missing five of their 6 free throws in the first two quarters.

That hope was short-lived, as MCC scored the first 6 points of the second half before Angell stopped the bleeding temporarily with a 3-pointer, one of his 4 long bombs in the contest, but it wasn’t enough.

John Slivka helped the Sabers regain the momentum with two separate strong and-one 3-point plays in the third quarter.

Angell scored 7 points in the third quarter, accounting for all of Crossroads’ scoring in that period, but the Sabers went off for 18, 8 of them from Picardat, and all but put the game away wth a 43-22 lead going into the fourth.

Crossroads did not go away, however, and came out firing to start the fourth. The Cougars drained three consecutive 3-pointers and opened the fourth on a 11-0 run to cut the Sabers lead to 10 points, but that would be as close as they would get.

Perkins, who picked up his fourth foul guarding Angell halfway through the third quarter, came back in and scored 9 points in the fourth quarter to help MCC close out the impressive win.

Feliczak was happy with Perkins’ effort on the defensive end.

“Brayden is a great defender,” Feliczak said. “He’s guarded the best player on everybody’s team so far, and we just played (Angell) straight up with help defense. We knew that when he had the ball we had to help Brayden out, and for the most part we made him work for his points.”

Picardat pulled down 16 rebounds in the contest, and the Sabers as a team had 45. MCC also turned the ball over only 11 times as a team.

“Who wouldn’t be happy with that, at the high-school level?” Feliczak said.

Next up for MCC is a non-league home game against Lake Leelanau St. Mary, which the Sabers defeated for their only win last year, on Tuesday, Dec. 19.