Manistee boys close out nail-biter

MANISTEE — Manistee boys basketball fought off a slow start on Friday night to get that elusive first win of the season against Muskegon Orchard View.

The Chippewas trailed early after some turnovers, but they were able to crank of the pressure on defense down the stretch to come out with a 62-60 win.

“That was a good team. To come out and compete with those guys shot for shot, point for point, and to give us an entire 32-minute game was huge for us,” Manistee coach Dan Gustad said.

Manistee had a couple of turnovers in the opening couple of minutes, giving the Cardinals a chance to pull up 9-2 off the tip. The team did get a couple of stops and settled into the game at the end of the first after not letting Orchard View set up its press.

The Chippewas took a brief lead at 15-13 after a bucket from Jacob Gustad. Orchard View’s Dominique Porter drained a three as time expired to give them a 16-15 lead. The teams played the entire second quarter within a couple baskets of each other, and the Cardinals led 33-29 at the break.

“We did that the last two games. We had great first quarters, and then took a punch. We took a punch the other way in the first quarter and we responded,” Gustad said.

“I told the guys that the game wasn’t over. We had a lot of time left. We can make plays and they weren’t going to continue shooting that well the entire game. We held our ground, played consistently, and did what we needed to do to finish the game.”

After trailing by four at the half, the Chippewas starting finding Jacob Gustad cutting to the basket to score a quick six points and take the team’s first lead of the game at 35-33 early in the third quarter.

Orchard View’s guards were able to keep their team in the game by penetrating against the Chippewa defense, but two corner-three’s from Austin Guenther helped put Manistee up 48-42 late in the third, and they would never trail again. They led 48-45 after three.

The defense clamped down in the fourth, highlighted by a steal in the back court by Jack Sandstedt that he took back for a layup to go up 54-51 with five minutes left in the game. The team kept a lead going into the final minute with Guenther draining two free throws go up 59-54 with 45 seconds left.

Orchard View’s Jaylin Briggs hit a layup, and the Chippewas turned the ball over on the subsequent possession to set up a lay up going the other way by Edmari Mitchell with 20 seconds left.

The Cardinals fouled Sandstedt on the inbound, and he sunk two free throws to go up 61-58.

Going the other direction Manistee fouled an Orchard View player while shooting with 7 seconds left. The player missed the front end of the double bonus, but in between the two shots the Manistee bench was called for a technical foul, giving the Cardinals an extra two shots and the ball.

Orchard View split the next two free throws to trail 61-60, and had a look in the closing seconds when Porter had a look, but Anselmo Sarabia’s long arms alter his shot and it bounced off of the backboard and front of the rim. Sanstedt grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made the ensuing free throw to ice the game.

Gustad led Manistee with 23 points, Guenther had 13, Sandstedt had 9, and Sarabia added 8 points.

“We had balanced scoring. We had a lot of kids in the books,” Gustad said. “Austin stepped up huge for us tonight, Jack played well, and it was great to have Shane’s energy on the floor. His intensity on the defensive end was huge for us.”

Manistee (1-3, 1-1) will be back on Wednesday, December 20 at Leroy Pine River at 8 p.m.