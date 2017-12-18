Putting faith back into Christmas

MCC’s Las Posadas event moves back downtown

MANISTEE — In efforts to make Manistee Catholic School’s annual Las Posadas event more visible to the community, Father Pablo Martinez suggested the event again be held downtown as it was in year’s past.

“We began to prepare (Las Posadas) and they told me they did it in the school,” said Father Pablo, as he’s known to members of Divine Mercy Parish. “One of the members of the school said they had done it before, many years ago, downtown, so I said why don’t we do it downtown — make it visible to the community, bring back faith a little bit to

Christmas.

“It’s a beautiful thing for us. For me it’s a small way of (bringing) evangelization to our community here in Manistee, which we’re trying to bring here. Let’s make it visible again. Everybody got excited about it.”

The original tradition, according to Father Pablo who is of Mexican descent, is done with a group of people going to houses in the neighborhood nine days before Christmas, several times up until the holiday.

“The reasons why we’re doing it downtown is we haven’t reached that possibility yet where we can start doing it in the houses,” he said.

The event recreates Mary and Joseph looking for a place to stay prior to the birth of Jesus. Father Pablo said traditionally the group goes to four houses which “reject” them, and the fifth one welcomes them. At each stop there is a song or chant that is given as a response.

“You would ask them for hospitality because posadas in Spanish means ‘to repose,’ a place to rest, so this is what they were looking for,” said Father Pablo.

At the fifth house, or stop, that welcomes the group a song of joy is sung and a big Mexican feast is provided.

“Normal Christmas food for Mexicans is tamales, menudo and hot chocolate and a sweet bread, stuff like that,” said Father Pablo. “There are particular drinks that we do, like ponche, which is like a mixed fruit punch but it’s warm. It’s like a big feast with pinatas and the kids and candy.”

For Manistee Catholic Central’s version on Monday, students dressed as Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and even animals as they started off at The Fillmore on River Street before making four stops on their journey to the Manistee Senior Center, where they had their “feast” with hot chocolate, churros and even a pinata.

“We’ve done (the event) for a number of years, it has gone back and forth from being celebrated on River Street to being at our school,” said Jason Allen, Manistee Catholic Central principal. “I think that this is a wonderful opportunity for us to be back downtown. It’s nice to see the school have relationships with businesses. It’s a great move. We hope that this will grow as we go year to year and be more of a community event in the future.”