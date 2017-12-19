Area police investigating call about possible shooting

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a call to Manistee County Central Dispatch that was reported around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, in which a man threatened to shoot his daughter.

Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan said the caller left a house address and a road name, but the road name did not sound clear.

Police found two matches for possible locations in Manistee County. An area in Wellston was secured until around 10:30 p.m.; however, after completing a search nothing was found.

“The gentleman on the other end made a threat about killing his daughter. The house number was clear, but the road you could not make it out,” said O’Hagan. “We actually had two addresses that were similar in our county. There was nothing at both; we cleared them.”

Police say the caller has a Florida phone number, but after contacting the St. Petersburg Police Department, in Manatee County, Fla., nothing was found. O’Hagan said deputies are also calling phone companies for more information.

After several hours of searching, he said an IP address was tracked down leading to Russia.

“The number looks like it was out of Florida, so we are calling phone companies and trying to do some work that way. We are running into nothing at the moment,” he said. “I don’t want to say it’s a prank, but we have nothing to go on. We exercised everything we can check at the moment.”

Police also cleared Benzie, Mason, Lake and Wexford counties for similar addresses, however nothing matched.

Police and emergency personnel from the Michigan State Police, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Norman Township EMS, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Traverse Narcotics Team, a City of Manistee Department officer and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety were all on the scene.

The investigation remains open at this time.