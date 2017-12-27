2017 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR HONORABLE MENTION: Krause takes action in park restoration efforts

By JANE BOND

Special to the News Advocate

MANISTEE — It is said that there are two kinds of people: “sayers” and “doers.”

As an honorable mention for Manistee News Advocate’s 2017 Citizen of the Year, it is easy to see that Kevin Krause is an example of a “doer” through his work on the Lighthouse Park restoration project.

The restoration of Lighthouse Park was important to him because of his family, said Krause.

“We have two small children and the park is right around the corner from our house, and we could see it really needed to be fixed up,” he said. “As a community project, we needed to bring in our own equipment to get the job done. Much of the paint was donated, but we used our own ladders and brushes to turn Lighthouse Park into what you see today.”

Krause became a part of the restoration effort through his wife, Bobbi. He is quick to say that she was the driving force behind the project.

“My wife really got the ball rolling, and so I just did my part to help make it become a reality,” he said.

Krause was nominated by Dale and Jen Teller, who are neighbors of the Krause family. Jen Teller saw Kevin’s work firsthand as she helped with the restoration efforts.

“I really saw Kevin in action and his dedication to a public project, and how he really gave it his all,” she said. “From morning to dark, I’d look out my window and see that he was still there.”

Krause helped gather and transport all the necessary equipment, but also contributed the most important part of any community project: many hours of his time.

“He worked long hours on the sealing and painting for Lighthouse Park for the past few years,” said Teller. “Kevin has really been the quiet force in getting some major things accomplished with our local parks.”

The playground, built in 1995, was closed in 2015 by the City of Manistee due to reports of wooden playground structures in Northern Michigan similar to those in the park being contaminated during the manufacturing process.

“When we reopened Lighthouse Park right before Kid’s Day (in 2016), he was there for 10 hours the night before and even put a second coat on an hour before the park opened,” said his wife, Bobbi. “He is really the quiet guy behind the scenes getting the work done.”

Krause has reached beyond the scope of Lighthouse Park to help improve other areas of the community, such as the old Rotary Park near First Street Beach.

Teller said that when the top of the rocket ship in Rotary Park needed to be repainted, Krause stepped forward to complete the task and even touched up other areas such as the ladders.

“I thought it was something that would never be able to get done,” said Teller.

There are continued improvements planned for Lighthouse Park, including the resealing of equipment every other year, fresh coats of paint and adding new woodchips. With Krause’s help, along with many community volunteers, Lighthouse Park is in good hands for years to come.

“Kevin has helped with many projects in the community,” said Bobbi. “There are plenty of people that help create plans, but Kevin is the one that is always there to carry it out.”