2017 CITIZEN OF THE YEAR: Doing what’s best for Manistee

Cooper volunteers his time for several causes

MANISTEE — Some say that if you give to others without expecting anything in return you will be fulfilled.

That statement rings true for Ken Cooper, who was named Manistee News Advocate’s 2017 Citizen of the Year. Cooper has been an active member of the community for many years, and has inspired many others to contribute to an important cause.

More than 30 people gathered at the Old Kirke Museum Music Hall on Dec. 17 for a concert, where Cooper was surprised with the 2017 Citizen of the Year award. When his name was announced by the News Advocate’s managing editor, Michelle Graves, Cooper was speechless for a moment.

“I don’t know what to say,” he said. “This is an honor.”

Nominated by Marie Baker for his dedication to the community, Baker said Cooper has helped many during his time in Manistee. In the years she has known Cooper, she said he has never ceased to volunteer, even when his schedule is busy.

“Ken Cooper has touched many lives in the area without hesitation, not expecting anything in return,” Baker said. “I’ve known Ken for many years. He is very active in helping many people, and I am proud to call him my friend.

“Ken is an outstanding citizen and should be recognized for it.”

Cooper and his wife, Ruth, hail from Norwalk, where they live in an old 1911 store building that the two rehabilitated. Since 1971, Cooper has lived in the area, where he taught public high school art for 27 years.

Throughout the years, Cooper has volunteered at many local organizations.

Some days, Cooper can often be found playing his mandolin or ukulele outside of the Vogue Theatre for donations, or volunteering at the Onekama Food Pantry. During the summer, he also teaches ukulele to residents at a community workshop.

Cooper has also served for two years as a director on the Manistee County Fair Board, two years as chairman on the Brown Township Zoning Board of Appeals and on the Manistee Township Planning Commission.

“Volunteering is important,” said Cooper. “That’s why I have made time for it. When I was teaching, it was much more difficult, but I have the time now. People give what they can give.”

Recently, Cooper has taken the reins on a new project.

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church is the oldest Danish American Evangelical Lutheran Church building in

America. It is listed on the National Register of Historical Places and is a Michigan Historic Site. The church is one of the few buildings in Manistee that survived the great fire of 1871.

In July, citizens stepped forward to revive the 149-year old building, when Doug Jensen stepped down after over 40 years as president.

Working as the president of the Our Saviour’s Historical Society (OSHS), Cooper is helping to get the Old Kirke Museum (as it’s now called) back on its feet. The board is currently working to add patrons to support the historic church museum, a project that holds high importance to Cooper.

During the fall, Cooper has donated plenty of time renovating the museum, giving it a fresh coat of paint. In the spring, he will start painting the steeple.

“I am not only honored (to be named Citizen of the Year) for myself, but I am tickled to death for the Old Kirke Museum project,” he said. “The reason I am doing this (renovation) now, is because we need to get back on the radar. It’s a humbling experience.”

John Hanson, member of the OSHS board, said Cooper is a tireless worker and motivator, as he always gives praise to those who help — even if the effort is small.

“He has laid out some excellent plans for the future of the museum, and we are excited to anticipate a great future for this historic building,” said Hanson. “Ken’s wife Ruth has been a great asset in her labors ‘behind the scenes,’ as well.”

Giving credit where it’s due, Cooper said he could not accomplish nearly enough without the support of his board members, and of course, his wife Ruth.

“What I do has always been about what’s best for Manistee,” Cooper said. “I just want to say thank you (to everyone), for all of the support.”