District titles, memorable football seasons round out 2017

From Bear Lake’s inaugural football season to Onekama’s deep playoff run, the gridiron saw some lively action this year in Manistee County.

Add to that a few district thrillers in soccer and baseball and you have an exciting year of sports.

On Thursday, the News Advocate looked at some of the most newsworthy happenings in the world of local sports over the past 12 months. Today we present part two.

Manistee girls soccer wins district thriller

In one of the most memorable games ever played on Chippewa Field, Manistee overcame a 3-0 deficit in the Division 3 girls soccer district quarterfinals with a dramatic 4-3 shootout win over Reed City on May 30.

Senior goalkeeper Briana Larsen scored the tying goal, saved what would have been a game-winning penalty kick in regulation and pitched a shutout in the shootout to seal the win.

“I love this sport, so I didn’t want it to end,” Larsen said. “This is huge. Like, humongous. I didn’t want to let everyone else down.”

Larsen, who missed the first 31 minutes of the game due to a previous appointment, had her first touch of the ball as she was picking it out of the net after a Reed City goal that made the score 3-0 with 8:33 left in the first half.

After a season when wins were extremely hard to come by, it would have been understandable if the Chippewas folded their tents and started their summer vacation.

But they did not.

Nicole Weaver, who started in the Manistee goal, pulled one back with 3:51 left in the first half, taking a perfect through ball from Lindsie Adams and calmly slotting it home to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Tatum Liston scored the second Chippewa goal less than 7 minutes after the break, pushing the ball past the Coyote defense, using her speed to run onto it and placing a perfect shot inside the post to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Liston figured in Manistee’s third goal, when she had the ball in a dangerous position on the right-wing side of the Reed City penalty area. Liston was taken down right in front of the assistant referee, who awarded a penalty kick for the foul.

Larsen stepped up and coolly placed the kick in the lower corner to make the score 3-3 with 31:14 left in the game.

Reed City had a golden chance to take the lead back when they were awarded a penalty kick with 9:14 left in the second half, but it was Larsen to the rescue, diving to her right to make a one-handed save and personally extend the season.

After a scoreless overtime, Manistee won the shootout 2-0, with Weaver and Erin Coe scoring from the spot, and Larsen saving

three of the four shots she faced.

Brethren baseball wins second straight district

After waiting decades to win a baseball district trophy in 2016, Brethren won its second in a row in 2017. The 2016 crown was the program’s first since 1990.

The Bobcats had to hold off a late rally from Mason County Eastern to hang on for a 13-12 win in the district final. Brethren led 13-5 only a few innings earlier, but after taking its foot off of the gas, the Cardinals came back into the game.

The dramatic ending took place after everyone had been involved in a lot of baseball just to get there.

Brethren opened the district tournament with a win over cross-county rival, Onekama, who had swept them two weeks previously.

The Bobcats won 5-0 in what was initially a pitching duel between Jake Riggs and Onekama’s Joe McCarthy.

Riggs pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts, 4 hits and no walks, duplicating his brother Josh’s win over the Portagers in last year’s district final. Riggs was also 4-for-4 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI.

“It’s Onekama. You have to beat them,” Riggs said. “You can’t let them come in with a mindset that they could beat us.”

McCarthy pitched 6 innings with 10 strikeouts and 2 runs, but neither were earned.

Construction finally begins on Manistee track

What has long been a dream for the Manistee High School track program is becoming reality.

The long-awaited track and soccer facility is moving along on schedule, with the most obvious sign of progress being the asphalt base for the track surface itself, which was laid down in June.

The surface has been laid, and a fence has been built to protect the track and infield from local fauna.

But there is still work to be done before Manistee can host a meet.

What is not there is a pole vault pit, an adequate number of hurdles, timing equipment, bleachers, a press box, all things that high-school tracks need to host varsity meets in the 21st century.

Without those things, or at least some of them (about $50,000 worth, by most estimates), the facility will not be able to serve as a venue for competitive track meets.

There are two meets tentatively scheduled for Manistee to host in 2018, but if they cannot, contingency plans are in place to move them to Ludington.

Bear Lake plays first-ever football game

Most teams go into the first day of football practice each year with at least some idea of what to expect.

When you’re fielding the first football team in school history, not so much.

Bear Lake started official team practices on Aug. 7 for the first time ever, and despite going through offseason conditioning and individual workouts, head coach John Prokes said that very little was certain.

“We have an idea of what athletes we have and what experience we have, so we have an idea right now of what kids might be in what specific positions,” Prokes said prior to the start of the season. “In a little more than a week, we’re scrimmaging, and a little more that two weeks away, we’re playing Suttons Bay. So we’ve got to learn a lot, fast. We’ve got to evaluate these guys in a short period of time and see what we’ve got, and you have to go with the best you’ve got at the time.”

Bear Lake finished its inaugural season 2-7, including a 44-28 win in its first home game on Sept. 1, with a foundation set for the future. The team lost seven players to graduation, but a majority of the young team will be back. The Lakers picked up their biggest win so far, 62-6 over Big Rapids Crossroads, on Sept. 22.

Prokes credited Travis Johnson and Dane Mertes, two of the three players on the roster who played varsity football before, for helping build the program from day one.

“They are the program. By the way they played and with their effort, I’ll never forget that,” Prokes said. “We’ll always remember it and honor them for their effort. They helped build this program. They planted the seed.”

Onekama goes deep in 8-man football playoffs

Onekama’s state championship hopes in its first season in 8-player football died in the snow and the mud on Nov. 4.

The Portagers fell behind early and never recovered in a 26-14 loss at Pickford in the Upper Peninsula, just their second defeat of the 2017 season.

The only other loss came at the hands of eventual undefeated state champion Central Lake.

Previously, the Portagers routed Bellaire 58-18 in the playoff opener.

Jacob Mauntler ran for one of the Onekama touchdowns and passed for the other in the last football game of his 4-year varsity career.

The Portagers, who endured a 414-mile round trip bus ride to play the game, simply could not get their big-play offense on track, in part due to the field conditions. Pickford had to scramble to remove snow from the gridiron before the kickoff, and as the temperature rose, the field turned into a cold, wet mess.

Onekama head coach John Neph said that his team responded well to adversity in the game, as they had all season.

“We stuck together,” he said. “When things got bad for us, and we were down early, we bounced back. Our defense was exceptional from the second quarter on. That’s a team that scores 56 points a game, and we played them extremely tough, especially in the second half.”

Onekama finished with a record of 9-2 in its first year of 8-player football, which was also Neph’s first season as head coach.