Brethren lets lead slip away, falls to Walkerville 69-68 on late jumper

BRETHREN — Brethren boys basketball dropped another tough one in overtime as the early-season woes continued against Walkerville.

The Bobcats (1-5, 1-3) led for most of the game, even appearing to be in control at times, but saw another one slip away after a 69-68 loss to the Wildcats in double overtime.

Walkerville (4-3, 3-1) junior Kaleb Wilkinson made a fadeaway jumper from about eight feet to take the lead with four seconds left in the second overtime to seal the win, shunning Brethren’s chance to restart the season on Thursday.

“It’s frustrating to be 1-5, when I believe we could be 6-0. We legitimately could be 6-0,” Brethren coach J.J. Randall said. “It’s what you learn from. You learn from your mistakes and that’s what we have to do going forward. There are certain areas that we need to work on, like our defense at the end of the game and not having any mental lapses.”

Brethren junior Gavin Asiala caught fire from deep early with three three-pointers in the first quarter over the top of the Walkerville zone. Meanwhile, the team was able to work inside-out and find junior Jake Riggs in the middle twice in the first quarter. Despite the execution on offense, they only led 15-13 after one.

The Bobcats had to battle foul trouble in the first half with Nick Kemler, Riggs, Asiala and Logan Tighe each picking up two fouls before the break. Brethren led 24-20 with about three minutes left in the first half, but played the final minutes of the half without those four starters. The Wildcats went on a 10-2 run to be up 30-26 at the break. Despite how the half ended, Randall was pleased with how a few of his reserves stepped up to keep his team in the game. Noah Kemler had four points in the second quarter to keep the game from getting away.

Skylar Wojciechowski came out of the locker room with the hot hand in the third quarter. He scored all eight of his points in that quarter, helping his team turn a four-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead at 43-37 with a minute left in the quarter.

“I was very excited to see the development of some kids. Skylar Wojo came in as a freshman and had eight points, and then Noah Kemler tonight,” Randall said.

“We had four starters with two fouls, but I’m very proud of my bench coming in to play and they played well.”

The momentum flew back in the other direction before the quarter ended though, with Walkerville’s Dillon Brown knocking down two quick threes to tie it up at 43.

Just like to begin the third, the Bobcats started the fourth fast with a three from Caleb McWain and an acrobatic layup from Logan Tighe. A deep pass from Asiala to Nick Kemler put the team up seven at 50-43 with three minutes left.

The Brethren defense clamped down at the beginning of the fourth too, putting the Wildcats on a nearly six minute scoring drought. Wilkinson caught fire for Walkerville again in the closing minutes. He hit two three-point shots in the final two minutes, including one with 10 seconds left in regular to send the game to overtime.

The two teams played back-and-forth in the first overtime, while Asiala continued to attack the basket when his team needed to convert. He made a layup with 20 seconds left in the first overtime to tie the game at 61. Asiala finished with 22 points and four assists.

“That’s what we’ve been looking for all year. It’s his third year on varsity and was great to see him show out. He had a great game,” Randall said.

Walkerville pulled ahead by six to start the second overtime with a couple of threes, but once again Brethren slowly battled back into the game. Tighe made layup off of a pass from Riggs with 20 seconds left to take the lead at 68-67, but on the next time down the floor the Wildcats and Wilkinson put the game to rest with a tough shot to win 69-68.

“They made some tough shots. There were two contested step-back threes. I give credit to Walkerville. They hit shots,” Randall said.

To go along with Asiala’s big game, Riggs had nine points and 12 rebounds, Tighe had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Caleb McWain had eight points.

Brethren will be back on Tuesday at home against Manistee.

Brethren won the junior varsity game 50-35.