Midland student in critical condition from gunshot wound

By Kate Carlson

Midland Daily News, Mich.

KALEVA — Midland High School student Amedy Dewey is in critical, but stable condition after she was found by police over the weekend with an apparent gunshot wound.

The 18-year-old was found in a vehicle near her deceased mother and stepfather at 10 p.m. Jan. 6. The silver Chevrolet Equinox was parked on the roadway on I-96 near Nash Highway in Boston Township.

When a deputy approached the scene, the vehicle’s lift gate and passenger side doors were opened, and the bodies of David and Lisa Somers were off the roadway on the shoulder side, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Dewey was still in the car when the officer arrived, and was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

Dewey was said to be suffering from a gunshot wound to her head and shoulder.

David and Lisa Somers, both 51 years old and from Kaleva, were pronounced dead at the scene. A loaded shotgun was found directly under the body of David Somers.

At this time, the sheriff’s office said evidence shows David was the shooter, and both David and Lisa died from gunshots to the head.

The case is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

“We tried verifying and making sure there aren’t any other victims,” said Ionia County Sheriff Dale Miller.

After checking the Somers residence, Miller said they did not find any signs of other victims related to the incident.

Updates on Dewey’s condition will probably not be available until next week, Miller said, because family members have asked for privacy.

Miller said there are still a lot of questions about the incident, and the sheriff’s office is waiting for blood work and autopsy reports.

A GoFundMe titled “Help amedy dewey” was set up to raise a goal amount of $50,000. Part of the post on the crowd funding website reads: “Amedy is healing in the hospital and will need extensive surgery for her and has a ways to go. Lisa will need funding for her funeral.”

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow refused to comment on the incident.

Dewey previously attended Brethren High School, where she played soccer and participated in competitive cheerleading.

Ashlyn Korienek, a reporter with the News Advocate, contributed to this report.