Police identify possible motives in murder-suicide

KALEVA — Police say “underlying domestic issues” and “accusations of infidelity” are contributing factors to a murder-suicide in Boston Township, that left a Kaleva couple dead and an 18 year old female critically injured.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputies stated in a press release on Wednesday, the shooting, in which both Lisa Somers, 50, and David Somers, 51, were found dead along I-96 on Jan. 6, could be linked to an argument that happened just before the incident.

After an interview with the surviving victim Amedy Dewey, Lisa’s daughter, police were able to piece together additional information that led to the tragedy.

“Sheriff’s detectives left their meeting with Amedy Dewey with a tremendous amount of respect for the courage, tenacity and strength that this young woman has displayed both during and after this ordeal as she continues to recover from his terrible incident,” police stated in the press release.

Prior to the incident, police say Lisa accused her husband of infidelity in their four-year marriage, over the phone and in several text messages.

About 20 to 30 minutes before the shooting, David picked up Lisa and Amedy from the Gerald R. Ford

International Airport in Grand Rapids. The two women were returning from a cruise to the Bahamas. David was supposed to accompany to two, but for unknown reasons he decided not to join them merely a day before Lisa and Amedy’s departure.

David was said to be receiving treatment for a brain mass or tumor, which police confirmed could also be a contributing factor to the shooting; however, the extent to which the tumor effected David will never be known.

In 2016, David was also investigated by the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office for allegations of criminal sexual conduct with a 17-year-old female. He received charges, but pleaded guilty to providing alcohol to a minor under the same investigation.

Amedy, who is still recovering from her injuries, shared details of the incident with Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

After David picked up the two women from the airport on Jan. 6, the three were headed to Midland, where Amedy was said to be living with a family friend. Amedy told deputies that both her and Lisa had no idea a gun was in the vehicle that day.

When driving eastbound on 1-96, an argument escalated, in which David became upset and proceeded to drive disorderly on the freeway at excessive speeds, according to police.

“David became extremely angry and suddenly slowed the vehicle and pulled it off the roadway, coming to a stop, before getting out of the vehicle and walking toward the back of the car,” the press release stated. “Lisa and Amedy both got out of the vehicle, when Amedy reported hearing her mother yell ‘he’s got a gun’.”

Police say Amedy re-entered the vehicle, where she tried to hide from David and call 911 for help. Moments later, David shot her once with a 12 gauge slug, striking her in the head.

Detectives determined the shot entered from the back of the vehicle through the opened lift-gate.

Amedy told the investigators that her first thought was, “I am not going to die; this is not how I am going to die.” Amedy attempted to call 911 with her cellphone, flagged down motorists and flashed headlights on the vehicle for help.

Upon arrival, detectives determined the incident to be a murder-suicide, as Lisa and David were both found lying on the side of the road with gunshot wounds to the head. The gun was found underneath David; he was later determined to be the shooter.

Currently, Amedy is recovering at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, and was recently transitioned out of an intensive care unit. The family is posting updates on caringbridge.org, where on Monday, Amedy was said to be able to talk and walk again.

Previously, Amedy was only able to communicate with others through writing messages on paper.

“Amedy has made huge strides in the past couple of days,” stated the post on website. “She figured out talking with her trach and has been a chatterbox ever since! She’s also able to walk around the halls as well.”

Family members were contacted by the News Advocate, but have not responded.

At this time, it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor. A toxicology and autopsy report is currently pending results.

Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked alongside other police agencies to gather data and determine a motive for the shooting. The investigation still remains open.