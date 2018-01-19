Magoon to be latest Explore the Shores site

FILER TWP. — The Charter Township of Filer has been awarded $71,100 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund to create an Explore the Shores site at Magoon Creek Natural Area.

As a result of the grant award, significant improvements will be made to the 97-acre park located on the shores of Lake Michigan. This Magoon Creek Explore the Shores site will include educational signage and universal design amenities, including a picnic table and bench with companion seating, to ensure the use of and enjoyment by people of all ages, needs and abilities.

AES assisted the Township in securing the grant to make improvements to the park.

“We are excited about the improvements that are going to be made at the park,” said Terry Walker, Supervisor of Charter Township of Filer. “The parking lot will be paved with designated ADA spaces, a paved pathway to the restroom facility will be created, a crushed limestone pathway to a picnic area and nature trails will be put in place, and an overlook area created on the bluff above the 2,300-foot Lake Michigan shoreline.”

Spicer Group, an engineering firm with offices in Manistee, is the project engineer and did the preliminary design work for the project.

The park is the 22nd Explore the Shores project, a program created by the AES in 2008 to provide access to water for people of all ages, needs and abilities to enjoy Manistee County’s bounty of water resources.

Since its inception, AES has helped communities secure over $9 million for Manistee County in grants and charitable contributions from 24 sources to create access to Lake Michigan, fishing piers, fish cleaning stations, anglers paths, children’s play areas, fishing platforms, scenic overlooks and others.

Explore the Shores is primarily a Manistee County program but is reaching into Benzie and Wexford Counties to create even greater universal access opportunities regionally.