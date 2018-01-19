Making a(nother) move

Love INC store moves into former Glik’s building

MANISTEE — When Manistee’s Love INC first opened its resale store, it was located in the same space as its offices, at 390 River St. in downtown Manistee.

Now the store will soon open in its third space, and Love INC executive director Robin Paulus hopes this location will be its home for a while.

On Friday, Paulus — along with a slew of volunteers — were busy carrying bags of clothing and shelving across the street to their new location at 400 River St., the former Glik’s building. They could even been seen pushing clothing racks across River Street.

Paulus said their previous space, located at 390 River St. (the former City Drug Store), was recently sold.

“We knew they were selling that building. The building owners also own this building. We made prior arrangements to potentially use this space once they sold that,” she said.

The store will be closed until at least Tuesday while items are moved into the new space and situated.

Paulus plans to “finalize things Monday with the hopes of opening the store back up on Tuesday with regular hours.”

The new space will occupy the east side of the old Glik’s building, from the turnstile to Maple Street.

“We basically outgrew the other space anyway; this will give us a little more square footage,” Paulus said. “We’ll be able to accept more donations, be able to put more stuff out on the floor and raise more money for the ministry.”

The resale store offers a stock of clothing for men, women and children as well as furniture. Housewares, decorative items and more are also accepted and sold.

The store’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“Our store is run by volunteers, we have a part-time manager who oversees the volunteers,” said Paulus. “Our volunteers come from the community and from our church partners and from the AARP SCSEP program as well. Participants come here for job training. Money that is raised stays here locally and help us serve community members in Manistee County.”

Anyone who would like to help with the move today, can sign up at http://signup.com/go/hcndAJu.

For more information about Love INC, call (231) 723-6613 or search Love INC of Manistee County on Facebook.