Laker girls fall to Pentwater, 49-45

BEAR LAKE — Bear Lake took its first West Michigan D League girls basketball loss of the season, and created a logjam on top of the WMDL standings, falling 49-45 to Pentwater on Saturday.

With the defeat, the Lakers join the Falcons and Brethren with one league loss, with Pentwater on top by a half-game due to having won one more game.

Bear Lake (7-3 overall, 5-1 WMDL) was shorthanded again due to illness, with Kaitlynn Omar out and Yuki Babinec struggling through limited minutes.

The Lakers trailed 29-17 at halftime after an ugly second quarter, came almost all the way back in the second half, but too many missed shots down the stretch cost them.

“We had opportunities,” Bear Lake head coach Jeff Harthun said. “I’m super-duper proud of the girls coming out at halftime down 12. Give them credit, they did come back and make it close, but we missed some shots that we shouldn’t have missed and I think that was the ballgame.”

Babinec made the most of her limited playing time, scoring 18 points and sharing game-high scoring honors with teammate Abby Cross.

Pentwater (8-4, 6-1) took a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but blew the game open in the second.

Cross cut the lead to a single bucket with a nifty drive 15 seconds into the second quarter, but that would end up being the last Bear Lake field goal of the half.

The Falcons scored three baskets in the span of 52 seconds on the way to its double digit lead at the break, which could have been worse but for Pentwater missing six of its seven free throws in the first half.

“The second quarter has been our Achilles heel all year,” Harthun said. “For some reason, we’re on a high in the first quarter and then hit that lull in the second. I think we got tired and started scrambling. I think mentally we just lost it just because we were tired.”

Cross started the comeback, and a 6-0 Laker run to open the third quarter, with a drive to the basket just under two minutes after the break. Babinec forced a Pentwater time-out with four straight points, but had to leave the game soon after visibly gasping for breath.

The Laker defense held Pentwater to just two field goals in the third quarter and cut the deficit to a manageable 35-29 going into the fourth.

Cross made it a four-point game with a putback with 5:01 left in the contest, but that would be as close as the Lakers would get.

Pentwater freshman Jhordan Miller-Rowe scored five of her co-team-high 13 points at that critical point of the game, draining a 3-pointer and then a pull-up jumper from about 10 feet to stretch the Falcon lead to 42-33 with just under four minutes left in the contest.

“Jhordan is amazing,” Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “We’re working on her confidence, she’s one of the better shooters on the team, and she has to shoot.”

The Lakers still didn’t go away, and a three by Cross and a layup by Babinec made it a 45-40 game in the final minute.

But two free throws, and then a putback on a missed free throw by Miller-Rowe with 11 seconds left put the game on ice.

Hayley May hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make the final score 49-45. May finished with 7 points and 6 rebounds, and Cross also pulled down 6 boards in the game.

Terra Cluchey shared Pentwater’s team-high scoring honors with 13 points and Madi Wagner added 11 for the Falcons.

The loss set up a critical stretch of the season in early February, when the Lakers will play the return game at Pentwater and Brethren twice, along with a game in Big Rapids at winless Crossroads, in a span of 12 days.

It also set up a massive game at Brethren tomorrow night, when the Bobcats will host Pentwater.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will hit the road to Baldwin, on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Bear Lake won the JV game 40-37.