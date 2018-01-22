Onekama’s Torrey named a finalist for MHSAA Scholar-Athlete award

ONEKAMA — One local student-athlete has been recognized for excellence both on the field and in the classroom as a finalst for the prestigious Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Scholar-Athlete Awards.

Onekama senior Jeremiah Torrey is one of eight finalists among Class D boys sports for the award, which comes with a $1000 scholarship presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.

“I think I’m the first person from our school to ever get this far in the process,” Torrey said. “It’s just nice to be recognized for both athletics and academics.”

To be eligible for the award, students must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 (on a 4.0 scale) and previously have won a varsity letter in at least one sport in which the MHSAA sponsors a postseason tournament. Students also were asked to respond to a series of short essay questions, submit two letters of recommendation and a 500-word essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics.

A three-sport athlete, Torrey was the quarterback for Onekama’s football team that went 9-2 and ended its season in the state quarterfinals. Torrey is also a member of the Portager basketball team and runs track for Onekama in the spring.

Onekama athletic director Nathan Bradford said that being nominated alone was “a big accomplishment.”

“They said that there were over 1500 applicants, and they narrowed it down to 120,” Bradford said. “It’s an honor just to be considered as a finalist, and I think he has a good chance of going on. He’s a great kid, in and out of the classroom. A great role model.”

He is also a 4.0 student and plans to attend the University of Michigan to study electrical engineering.

“I’m definitely a math guy,” Torrey said. “Every free minute you have to be doing something, whether it’s for a sport or for school. That’s always how I’ve balanced everything.”

The program, in its 29th year, has recognized student-athletes since the 1989-90 school year and again this winter will honor 32 individuals from MHSAA member schools who participate in at least one sport in which the Association sponsors a postseason tournament.

The applications were judged by a 64-member committee of school coaches, counselors, faculty members, administrators and board members from MHSAA member schools. Selection of the 32 scholarship recipients will take place in early February.

Torrey said that the $1000 scholarship would be a big help to him in college.

“Every little bit helps,” he said. “That would be a big step in the right direction.”