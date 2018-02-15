Bear Lake to open bids for water supply system project

BEAR LAKE — Nearly four years in the making, the Village of Bear Lake’s water supply system project has now hit the home stretch.

Village officials are slated to hold a bid opening at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Village Hall — 12376 Virginia St. — for the $4 million project that will upgrade wells, water mains, well houses and fire hydrants in the village.

“It’s exciting,” said village president Jeff Bair. “It’s been years in the making now, so we’re happy to see all the hard work on this project, in particular, finally coming to fruition.”

The need for upgrading the village’s water supply system was laid out in a Water System Reliability Study, conducted in 2013, as well as a Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Water System Evaluation in 2014.

Those procedures determined the village had undersized water mains to maintain reliable water pressure; aged wells that were unable to meet desired flow capacity; a number of inoperable valves and hydrants in the distribution system; unreliable well house disinfection equipment; and the absence of water meters for customers in the village.

In 2016, the village was awarded a $2.6 million grant and a $1.6 million loan from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development for the project, which will install larger diameter water mains in various sections of the village; replace the two existing wells with wells of higher capacity; install new well houses; replace inoperable valves and hydrants; and install water meters for all village customers for accurate billing and water loss evaluations.

“We wanted to make sure we have lots of plentiful, good, safe drinking water for the people that use it,” Bair said, “not only for their everyday lives, but in emergency situations when the township fire department hooks up to our hydrants to fill their tankers.

“This is a long term solution to keep things up and operating, as opposed to having an emergency situation where an aging well could go out,” he added. “The project will provide security for the community for many years to come.”

Bair said contractors will be bidding on two portions of the project, one focused on water mains/infrastructure and the other on the drilling of the wells.

“Four or five general contractors have expressed interest in each (part of the) project,” he said. “So, we’ll open the bids we receive by Monday with our engineering firm, Fleis & VandenBrink, and they’ll make their recommendations.”

Bair expects the village council to approve bids at their next regular monthly meeting, to be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

“What we approve will then have to go to the USDA, and they’ll have to (make final approval),” Bair said. “At that point, we can start putting shovels in the ground.”

The water supply system project is a large piece of an overall effort to revitalize the village, Bair said.

“This really was one of the first steps toward revitalization,” he said. “From this stemmed our blight enforcement codes and removal and the work we’ve done there. We’re certainly not where we want to be yet, but this is a huge step.”