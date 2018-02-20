UPDATED: Teen charged after threatening to ‘shoot up’ school

MANISTEE COUNTY — A Wellston teen was arraigned on Tuesday for a felony charge after the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that a student threatened to “shoot up” Brethren High School.

Cullen Shafer, 17, was arraigned in Manistee County’s 85th District Court in front of judge Thomas Brunner on one count of false report or threat of terrorism. Shafer faces up to 20 years in prison.

During an interview with deputies, Shafer admitted to making statements, but said he was just joking, according to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

Shafer was arrested on Monday. An AR-15 and the subject’s cell phone were conﬁscated from Shafer’s residence.

The teen was taken into custody and lodged at the Manistee County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.

A report has been submitted to the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office for review; further charges may be forthcoming.

A probable cause conference for Shafer is set for Feb. 27 in district court.

There have been a number of threats in Michigan since a massacre that killed 17 high school students and faculty last week in Florida. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, legally purchased an AR-15, which authorities say he used in the Feb. 14 shooting.

Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools sent out a message on Tuesday through its alert system to parents and staff letting them know that the situation had been resolved.