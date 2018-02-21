Teen released on bond after making threats to school

MANISTEE COUNTY — A Wellston teen charged after threatening to “shoot up” Brethren High School on Monday, has now posted bond from the Manistee County Jail.

Cullen Shafer, 17, was arraigned in Manistee County’s 85th District Court on Tuesday, in front of judge Thomas Brunner on one

count of false report or threat of terrorism. Shafer faces up to 20 years in prison.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.

The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint on Monday, indicating Shafer threatened to “shoot up” the school. During an interview with deputies, Shafer admitted to making statements, but said he was “just joking,” according to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

Shafer was arrested on Monday. An AR-15 and the subject’s cell phone were conﬁscated from Shafer’s residence.

A probable cause conference for Shafer is set for Feb. 27 in district court. A report has been submitted to the Manistee County Prosecutor’s Office for review; further charges may be forthcoming.