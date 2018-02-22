New law will allow Ramsdell Theatre to sell alcohol at events

MANISTEE — Manistee’s city-owned Ramsdell Theatre — and potentially many other facilities in small Michigan cities — will get a boost from a new law signed by Gov. Rick Snyder this week.

The bill, authored by state Rep. Curt VanderWall, lowers the population threshold for local governments to receive special liquor licenses for a municipally owned civic center or auditorium. The bill reduces the population needed from 9,500 residents to 5,500, potentially adding more than 50 Michigan towns to the list of places which could benefit from the legislation.

“We’re very excited about that. This is really a law that’s ultimately going to impact any other civic centers in Manistee County. A big obstruction was originally the population threshold,” said Xavier Verna, Ramsdell Theatre executive director.

It benefits the Ramsdell Theatre, which will be able get an unlimited license to offer alcohol during events such as plays and special performances.

“This is going to jumpstart opportunities for social events and the arts in downtown Manistee at its gem of a theater,” VanderWall said. “It’s exciting to see something come to fruition that we know will benefit one of our northern Michigan communities. I look forward to seeing how other small towns across the state may capitalize on this kind of opportunity.”

VanderWall, of Ludington, has described the previous population requirement as arbitrary.

“It clearly worked against small towns, but now we’ve cleared that hurdle,” VanderWall said.

VanderWall added that the new law will allow government-owned facilities such as the Ramsdell to become more financially self-sufficient.

“For a presenting venue, for what we do and the types of programming we want to have down the road, being able to sell alcoholic beverages without limitation ultimately will help us in the long run. It is a great source of income,” agreed Verna.

He said that currently the theater is limited to 12 licenses, or offering alcoholic beverages at 12 events per year.

“We have to hand-pick which shows we want to sell alcoholic beverages at; we couldn’t do all of them. It’s limiting for us; it’s very time consuming to have to do those,” Verna said. “The cost will ultimately be better for us down the road as well. It improves our process a whole lot. It raises our standards and it gets us closer to a level where a lot of the other performing arts venues are at right now as well.”

Verna said that the new law won’t affect the Ramsdell much as far as weddings are concerned.

“For a wedding, most of the time they’re giving it away for free and you don’t need a license to give away alcohol for free,” he said. “You just have to have liability insurance, which every person who rents from here for a wedding is provided that.”

The Ramsdell still must apply for the new license, which does differ from a liquor license that a bar or restaurant must obtain.

“We’re considered a civic center versus a restaurant,” he said. “So there’s different questions we might have to answer. But there’s always going to be the same regulations, such as signage. … The process might not be as lengthy.”

Verna was unsure how long it will take for the license to be approved, but said that the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts board of directors plans to start the process of applying as early as next week.

House Bill 4411 was overwhelmingly approved by both chambers of the Legislature before it was signed by the governor. The bill is now called Public Act 37 of 2018.

Managing editor Michelle Graves contributed to this report.