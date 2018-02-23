Bear Lake Township CERT merges with county

MANISTEE COUNTY — After more than a decade volunteering to provide emergency response in the community, the Bear Lake Township Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will now merge with Manistee County.

With sponsorship now under the Manistee County Emergency Management Office, Lawrence “Larry” Gibson, program manager, said the program will now be called Manistee County CERT.

CERT is well-trained group of volunteers called upon to assist during emergencies like traffic crashes or fires. CERT can also be utilized for large planned events like parades and festivals, freeing up the limited emergency personnel in each community.

“All this is really doing is moving our sponsoring entity from Bear Lake Township to the county’s Emergency Management Office,” said Gibson. “That brings us in line with other CERT programs, which are usually through an emergency management office or county sheriff’s office. That’s because they are a county-based entity.”

In 2011, Gibson, and his wife, Sally, helped to start the Bear Lake Township CERT program, which trains members to complete basic response techniques, assisting local citizens and first responders in disaster or emergency situations.

The CERT program is part of the local and national Citizen Corps effort to incorporate and utilize volunteers in the community. Citizen Corps is endorsed by the president of the United States and the Department of Homeland Security.

Originally, the Bear Lake Township board endorsed and sponsored the CERT program.

With the new sponsorship, Brian Gutowski, Manistee County emergency management coordinator, foresees many benefits to merging the program with the county. He said the CERT program members have responded to incidents in the county for years.

“It is (now) a county resource that will now be housed under the county umbrella,” he said. “Having CERT under the county enhances our capabilities to prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.

“Since the emergency management coordinator is involved in many aspects of emergency response, having them under my umbrella will make for easier and smoother deployment when they are needed.”

Gibson said the new sponsorship could speed up the CERT program’s response time, whenever deployment is needed.

“It puts us more in line with direct, immediate response,” Gibson said. “We do more work throughout the county, so it fits more hand in hand with that.”

Both Gibson and Gutwoski said this new step for the CERT program would not have been possible without Bear Lake Township’s support.

“Although this change is a positive one, I would like to thank Bear Lake Township for sponsoring CERT and getting the program up and running,” said Gutowski. “The contributions CERT has made to Manistee County cannot be understated. Without Bear Lake Township stepping up, that would not have been possible.”

Gibson said the CERT program is always welcoming new team members, and will offer a basic training class at the end of April.

“We would like to get more people on the team,” he said. “We are always in need of people.”

To get involved with Manistee County CERT, contact Gibson at ljgibson.emops@gmail.com.