A wealth of knowledge: Kaminski retires after 31 years as Manistee County administrator

The suggestion was subtle, but it stuck for Tom Kaminski and helped shape the success of his career.

“One time, Ollie Hanson — who was a county commissioner early on — saw me struggle to answer a question at a board meeting,” Kaminski recalled. “He walked up to me afterward and said, ‘You know, Tom, you don’t have to know the answer to everything. If you don’t know, just tell us. You can always find out and get back to us.’

“I took that bit of advice and as a result I’ve learned a lot,” he said. “I realized that no one expected me to know everything. In fact, when I started I knew very little. You have to learn as you go along.

“And I can tell you that I’m still learning. Every day on this job, you learn something new.”

Days on the job are coming to an end for Kaminski, who is set to retire Wednesday from his position as Manistee County’s controller/administrator. Over his 31-year career — a longevity seldom seen in this line of work — Kaminski learned as much as he taught, informed and guided.

No one has the answers to everything — it’s true — but Kaminski became a wealth of knowledge on many things.

Not bad for the “local kid” who was given a chance.

‘LOCAL KID’

A Manistee native and Manistee Catholic Central graduate, Kaminski earned his bachelor in business administration at Ferris State University, with no concrete career plans other than to start in the area he’s always called home.

In a few-year span following college, Kaminski took jobs at a couple local businesses before he found his calling at the county.

“I also met my wife around that time,” Kaminski said. “She wasn’t from Manistee, but came because her family was here. We eventually got engaged and were going to get married in May of ’87.

“I said, ‘you know, we might have to start looking for something out of town'” he recalled, “but then this job came up in the summer of ’86. I told her I’m going to try for this. It might be perfect.”

At the time, the position was administrative assistant to the Manistee County Board of Commissioners. The 26-year-old Kaminski was given a particular vote of confidence from the late Carl Rutske, who eventually devoted 30 years of his life as a county commissioner.

“I owe a lot to Carl,” Kaminski said. “He was on the personnel committee and he really pushed to give a local kid a chance. I took it from there and worked really hard.”

Kaminski’s position evolved rapidly in the 1990s as the administrative office assumed more and greater functions of the county’s government and financials. Kaminski was named administrator in 1991 and then controller/administrator when Manistee County adopted the controller statute in 1997.

“It’s changed a lot since I started,” Kaminski said. “I began as almost like a board secretary — assisting with the budget, doing research for the board, and there was a lot of personnel-related work involved — but as far as any real decision making, it wasn’t until they made me an administrator that I had a little bit more authority.

“It actually gave me the ability to do my job better.”

Today, the administrator’s office has a staff of four and is the hub of payroll, accounts payable, human resources as well as agenda-setting and research for meetings of the county board and its committees.

“I always joke about hating the budget process, but it’s actually kind of interesting to me,” Kaminski said of his office’s annual undertaking. “I’m always stressed out at the start but always really happy when it’s done. It gives you that sense of accomplishment and I’ve really enjoyed working with the board getting to that final outcome every year.”

UPS AND DOWNS

A 31-year career doesn’t come and without ups and downs, and Kaminski recalls a particularly tough time in the early 1990s.

“In 1992, we were in the red so bad that we had to have layoffs,” he said. “I still remember sitting in the board meeting with sheriff deputies and court employees sitting in, knowing that their jobs were about to be lost. That was a very tough time, very difficult.”

Since then, Kaminski and the county were able to right the ship.

“We dug ourselves out and the last 10, 15 years — even though (a lot of) revenue hasn’t been there — we’ve been able to get through it with surpluses and good hard work,” he said. “I give a lot of credit to the elected officials and department supervisors, who all work together with the county commissioners to get that accomplished.”

Kaminski’s longevity boils down something simpler than facts and figures.

“I think communication is the key to this job,” he said. “I still don’t think I’ve mastered it, but you have to communicate. Some people accuse me of providing the board with too much information, but I always say I’d rather give them more than they need instead of not enough.

“Another big thing with me — and in this office my staff is excellent at it — is remembering we are here to serve the public first,” Kaminski added. “If a citizen calls, our job isn’t to get rid of them to another office, and that’s not always the case in government.

“We want to take the extra step to get the information you need. If we have to transfer you, we want to get you to the right spot quickly.”

STRONG ORGANIZATION

“The part of my job that I’ve really enjoyed is working with people,” Kaminski said, “and I’ve been lucky. You’ll find a lot of county administrators who don’t get along with their elected officials or department heads, but I think relationships are a big reason why I’m still here after all these years.

“We don’t always agree, but we’ve worked together. It makes a big difference when you can do that.”

Kaminski also hangs his hat on the staff he has hired.

“It’s one of the things I’m most proud of,” he said. “We’ve built a great staff here, and with our current elected officials and department heads, the county is a very strong organization.”

Kaminski’s staff is equally happy to have worked with him.

“When I was young, my mom worked in the same office at the county as Tom, and I used to come in and bang on the typewriter,” said Rachel Nelson, finance assistant and housing program administrator. “Who knew that years later, I would end up working with Tom.

“He has been a great boss and I’ve really appreciated such a nice office environment,” she said. “It has been an honor and privilege to work with and learn from Tom, and his knowledge and history will be greatly missed.”

Administrative secretary Julie Schmeling has worked with Kaminski for the past five years.

“During those five years he was not only my boss, but also a mentor, friend, and many times felt like a big brother,” she said. “We have had a lot of laughter and tears throughout the years, which was evened out with just the right amount of seriousness to get the job done.

“After five years of working together, I’ve learned many things from Tom that I will always keep with me for the rest of my life,” she added. “He is going to be missed, but I couldn’t be more proud of him on his retirement and wish him the best in the future.”

Lisa Sagala, human resources manager/assistant administrator, echoed those sentiments.

“Working with Tom over the last five years has been an honor,” she said. “He has been a great teacher, boss and friend. He is a very valuable asset to Manistee County and will be greatly missed.”

FOND FAREWELL

Kaminski assures his soon-to-be former co-workers that he’ll be “just three blocks away” if they ever have a question for which he may have the answer.

“I’m still wondering what it’s going to feel like on March 1,” he said. “I’ve always had at least part of my brain thinking about this place, even on a Sunday afternoon. I could never quite leave it.”

Kaminski — who still resides in town with his wife Cindy — says he plans to stay put and play some golf in retirement, while not ruling out picking up part-time employment in other areas that interest him.

On Tuesday, he attended his final county board meeting as controller/administrator and credited commissioners past and present for his successful career, choking back emotions when mentioning Rutske, the one who gave him “a chance.”

Commissioners, county officials and members from the public heaped praise on Kaminski during the meeting too.

“Tom’s not just a county controller/administrator to me,” said board chair Jeff Dontz. “He’s a close personal friend. From my perspective (as chair), it’s been a blessing to work with someone this dedicated to the community as a lifelong resident.

“His door is always open, his historical recollection is phenomenal, and when you have a constant evolving board, the stability of his office has been exceptional.”

Kaminski admits he was shy when taking the job, but gained confidence along the way.

“It took many years, I think, before people finally took what I had to say seriously,” he said. “I think a lot of the time I still looked like a kid, and people would think, ‘well, what does he know?'”

Thirty-one years later, as his final meeting came to a close, Kaminski received a standing ovation from people who have learned a lot from him.