Sabers, Chippewas both fall in district opener

CUSTER — Drawing Pentwater in the first round of districts was a tall order, but Manistee Catholic Central went toe-to-toe with the West Michigan D League co-champions for a half before falling Monday night.

The Sabers trailed just 21-18 at the half, but allowed 25 points in the third quarter on the way to ending their 2017-18 season with a 65-39 loss at Mason County Eastern.

Rylee Feliczak led all scorers with 21 points and 8 rebounds for the Sabers, who finished their season with a record of 4-16.

MCC head coach Todd Erickson said that his team rose to the challenge of postseason basketball from the outset.

“They looked for each other well,” Erickson said. “They played a patient game for the situation and the amount of people that were here. When we got in a hurry was when we had some problems.”

In short, the Sabers’ shooting failed them. MCC converted just 16 of its 47 shots from the field, including going 0-for-5 from beyond the 3-point arc.

But their defense kept them in the game in the first half. Pentwater (15-6) jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but the Sabers clawed back to make it a 1-possession game. Sarah Bialik’s jumper from the elbow at the first-quarter buzzer cut the deficit to 13-10 going into the second.

The Falcons opened up a 2012 lead with 2:24 left in the half, but the Sabers ended the quarter on a 6-1 run in the last 1:31 to again shave the Pentwater lead to three, 21-18 at the break.

“I knew that (the Sabers) weren’t gong come in here and just lay down,” Pentwater head coach Joe Gorton said. “They have come a long way since the beginning of the season.”

Pentwater went on a 9-1 run to start the second half, and MCC suddenly could not score. Feliczak’s putback with 3:40 left in the third quarter was the team’s first field goal of the second half, by which time the Falcons had opened up a commanding 36-21 lead.

Erickson said that his team’s 24 turnovers was one of the main culprits in the third-quarter collapse.

“We had two right off the bat (in the third quarter), and we have to get better at that,” Erickson said. “That hurt.”

Pentwater opened up its biggest lead of the game, 57-32 with 4:37 left in the fourth, and the Sabers’ district fate was sealed.

Nicole Kaminski scored 6 points and had two of her team’s 8 steals in the contest.

The game was the last varsity basketball contest for MCC seniors Sarah Bialik, Sam Wilkosz and Elizabeth Nelson.

Nelson had 5 points and 4 rebounds, Bialik had 4 points and Wilkosz pulled down 5 rebounds in the game.

Despite the less-than-optimal season record, and the low numbers in the program, Erickson characterized the year as “fun.”

“We lose Sam, we lose Sarah and we lose Elizabeth, three very, very nice young ladies,” Erickson said. “We hope that somewhere along the line we can pick up some players at the school to try to come back next year and compete again.

“The foundation is there, but we’ve got to get some building blocks.”

Chippewas end season with 62-44 loss at Kalkaska

KALKASKA — Grace Chandler scored 19 points and Megan Wayward had 9 points and 10 rebounds in Manistee’s season-ending 62-44 loss to Kalkaska on Monday.

Manistee was without the services of a key player for the bulk of the contest when Wayward suffered a knee injury in the second quarter, and could not return.

All-state senior Makenzie Wilkinson had a game-high 25 points for the Blazers (16-5), who jumped out to a 18-7 lead and never looked back.

Kalkaska led 34-16 at the half, and the Chippewas fought back to within 10 late in the third quarter, but would get no closer.

Manistee turned the ball over 28 times in the game, many of those in the first quarter

“We came out of the gate and made way too many mistakes early on,” Manistee head coach Kenn Kott said. “The bottom just dropped out on us with the basketball tonight. We had cut our turnovers down from 30 at the start of the year to 14 or 15, but tonight we were back to 28.”

Manistee shot just 25 percent from the field in the game.

With the loss, the Chippewas end the 2017-18 campaign with a record of 11-10, which Kott said marked a successful season.

“I’m so proud of these girls,” Kott said. “I had a lot of people coming up to me before the season started and said that we’d be lucky to win five games this year. But these girls came so far, the worker their butts off day in and day out, and that’s all a coach can ask for.”