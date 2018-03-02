UPDATE: Shooter still at large after killing two on campus of Central Michigan University

MOUNT PLEASANT — Shots were fired Friday morning on Central Michigan University’s campus, killing two people.

At 8:31 a.m., Central Michigan’s Twitter account tweeted “There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911.”

The Morning Sun, a local Mount Pleasant newspaper, is reporting two people have been confirmed shot and killed. Michigan State Police sent a tactical team to assist local departments, as the suspect is still at large and reported armed and dangerous. Officials are looking for a black man with short hair, slight build, wearing yellow-colored jeans, a blue hoodie and a gun pistol tucked in his belt.

At 10:43 a.m., the university released a statement confirming two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries. The statement from CMU identified the person of interest as James Eric Davis, Jr., a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5’10” and 135 lbs.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the two deceased are the suspect’s parents, who arrived on campus Friday morning to pick him up for spring break. They were shot and killed.

In a press conference held by the police, officers would not confirm the individuals were his parents, but did say the victims were not students, staff or faculty.

Davis was caught on camera leaving the residence hall, running north on the railroad grade nearby.

Several tips have come in and the suspect is believed to be in the downtown Mount Pleasant area. Residents are asked not to approach Davis, and if he is seen residents should contact 911 immediately. Mount Pleasant residents also were asked to stay inside.

It had been reported the suspect was released early Friday morning from a Mount Pleasant hospital. CMU police confirmed in the press conference there was police contact with Davis the previous evening and he was turned over to a hospital, possibly for a drug overdose or negative reaction.

The university remains on lockdown and students are advised stay where they are and to not leave their dorm rooms/on campus buildings. Classes have been cancelled. Parents who are picking students up for spring break are being directed to stay off campus, instead going to the Comfort Inn, 2424 S. Mission St., where university staff are on site offering support services.

Local school districts are also in secure mode as police search for the suspect, according to alerts sent out by officials.

This is a developing story. The News Advocate will have more information as it becomes available.