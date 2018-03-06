One dead in Cleon Township fire

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Cleon Township Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Tuesday, where they say a victim was found dead in the Cleon Township home.

At this time, the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.

According to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, Manistee Central Dispatch received a call about an active fire alarm at 17611 Wells Road around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, Cleon Township Fire Department officials found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

Manistee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene to further investigate.

The owner of the residence was contacted; she was not at the residence.

After the fire was extinguished, officials searched the residence, finding a victim located in a bathroom who appeared to have perished in the fire.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown and under further investigation. The Michigan State Police fire marshal and Manistee County medical examiner are at the scene investigating the incident.

The Cleon Township Fire Department was assisted by the Maple Grove Township Fire Department, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and Benzie County EMS.

No further details are available at this time.