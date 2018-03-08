Manistee Department of Public Safety reports annual statistics

MANISTEE — Within the past year, the Manistee Department of Public Safety has been focused on providing quality community service, connecting with residents to better understand their concerns.

Chief Tim Kozal, Department of Public Safety director, presented annual 2017 statistics and highlights to the Manistee City Council on Tuesday, reviewing the Manistee Fire Department and City of Manistee Police Department’s activities and performance.

This year, Kozal decided to present both the fire and police department data/updates in one presentation, rather than splitting it up. He said the two departments are honing in on teamwork, as both serve the community in cooperation.

“Once I took over, I stressed that both departments are a team here in the city, so we are going to talk about public safety and both organizations (together),” he said.

In 2017, longtime police chief David Bachman retired on March 31, and Kozal filled the position shortly after in April.

After completing the first 10 months in his position, Kozal said he is proud of the many programs and team efforts the department has taken on.

“I think we are heading in the right direction,” said Kozal. “I have been excited about what we have done (since) I have been here, and what we have done in the last year.”

On Tuesday, mayor Jim Smith, among many other council members, gave thanks to the department for their dedication to the community.

“I have never seen anything but professionalism and outstanding service with the Department of Public Safety,” said Smith, during the meeting.

During his presentation, Kozal highlighted statistics from the past two years with the fire department. He said there were 1,206 total calls for services in 2016.

In 2016, the department had 21 reported fires; 884 calls for service to EMS; 53 Mutual Aid calls for service; and 301 other calls for service — which includes operations like lift assists and transfers.

However, 2017 had a slight difference in numbers.

Last year, the fire department had 1,211 calls for service; 10 reported fires; 925 calls for service to EMS; 50 Mutual Aid calls for service; and 276 other calls for service.

“There’s a small jump (in total), but the biggest difference was calls for service for EMS,” said Kozal.

Within the 2016 city police statistics, 4,601 dispatched complaints were reported; that number increased to 5,014 in 2017.

Last year, city police had 258 tickets; 1,393 written complaints; 405 misdemeanor arrests; 114 felony arrests; and 38 operating while intoxicated arrests. In 2016, city police had 308 tickets; 1,320 written complaints; 456 misdemeanor arrests; 101 felony arrests; and 40 operating under the influence arrests.

Kozal said investigations were held on two reported homicides; 21 criminal sexual assault cases; 100 non-aggravated assault reports; and 24 burglaries, in 2017.

“Last year was a very interesting year for the City of Manistee Police department, as we had two homicides here in the city to investigate,” said Kozal. “With the burglaries, we had some good press on it; we have been able to go after the people involved with these, with some pretty good investigations. We have been able to solve some of these.”

Comparing statistics, Kozal said Manistee has roughly a population of 6,226 residents, while Manistee County has 24,733. He said city police handled 5,014 complaints last year, while the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office had 7,236.

“We handle a population (that’s) about one fourth of (the county),” said Kozal. “We handle almost as many complaints; we are pretty busy within the City of Manistee servicing the citizens.”

Within the past year, Kozal said the department purchased lock-out kits (to help people who are locked out of their vehicles), jump start kits, a RIT pack, completed several trainings and even installed cameras in the police department’s parking lot for a “Safe Exchange Zone.”

“I am firm believer in going the extra mile for everybody. I think that we can,” said Kozal. “We can get (the public) inside of their vehicles; we should not say ‘call a wrecker.’ We can do that now.”

Many defense tactic trainings are completed each year as a mandatory practice, Kozal said.

Working on interdepartmental cooperation, he added that the department will soon be training with the sheriff’s office and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Public Safety, as well.

“Our job is very litigious, we get examined about everything we do,” said Kozal. “I met with the sheriff’s department and the LRBOI Public Safety, to come to an agreement that we are going to start training together as an entity throughout the county to cut costs and get us more familiar with each other. One big thing that I think has been a positive for us within the city is our cooperation… it’s been exponential.”