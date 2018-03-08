Police ID victim in fatal fire

MANISTEE COUNTY — A 45-year-old man who was found dead in a Springdale Township residential fire on Tuesday has been identified as Brian Brantley, of Brethren.

Lois Goslinoski, Manistee County medical examiner, performed an autopsy on Wednesday morning.

Goslinoski found that Brantley had no signs of blunt trauma, injuries, ballistic evidence or sharp force wounds on his body, according to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently, the sheriff’s office is awaiting toxicology reports to determine the final cause of death.

Manistee Central Dispatch received a call about the active fire alarm in Springdale Township around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Cleon Township Fire Department responded to the call, where Brantley was found by firefighters in the bathroom of a home at 17611 Pine View Drive, in Thompsonville.

In a previous press release from the sheriff’s office, the address of the home was incorrect.

Both Cleon Township Fire Department officials and Manistee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene. The house was fully engulfed with flames, and deemed a total loss.

The Cleon Township Fire Department was assisted by the Thompsonville Fire Department, Maple Grove Township Fire Department, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and Benzie County EMS.

The owner of the residence was contacted, but was not at the scene.

Detective Sgt. Scott Soper, with the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, is heading the investigation.

Soper said the cause of the fire is still unknown. The Michigan State Police fire marshal and Manistee County medical examiner are investigating the incident.

No further details are available at this time.