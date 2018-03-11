Kolk places 5th, Chips middle of the pack at state finals

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. — Manistee boys swimming ended its 2017-18 season on a somewhat positive note, finishing 27th out of 52 teams that qualified swimmers for the Division 3 State Finals at Saginaw Valley State University over the weekend.

Holland Christian won the Division 3 team state title, ending a four-year championship run by Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood. East Grand Rapids was state runner-up and Manistee’s Coastal Conference rival Spring Lake finished third.

The highlight of the meet for Manistee was senior captain Campbell Kolk finishing his Chippewa career by earning All-State honors by placing in the top eight in the diving competition.

Kolk finished fifth out of 36 divers with a final score of 374.25, despite what Manistee head coach Nick Zacek called, “some of the worst judging of all time.”

“Overall, this State meet had its ups and downs for us on the swimming side of things,” Zacek said. “We were a bit off in our events compared to the Conference Championship two weeks ago, but we still improved in our sprinting game for a couple of our boys.”

Ben Miller had the Chippewas’ best swimming result, finishing 25th out of 33 qualifiers in the 200-yard freestyle. Miller’s time of 1:49.90 shaved a full second off of his personal best and came just a fraction of a second short of setting a new school record in the event.

Miller also finished 29th out of 43 competitors in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:04.34.

Caden Schmutzler placed 36th in the 100-yard freestyle race with a time of 51.55.

Miller, Schmutzler, Charlie Mosher and Ben Sullivan combined for a time of 1:35.93 in the 200-yard freestyle relay, good for 26th place out of 30 teams in that event, and Miller, Schmutzler, Zach Lee and Nathaniel Urban placed 27th in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:47.67.

“It was admittedly disappointing seeing some significant time gains in some of the few events we competed,” Zacek said. “However, our season goal was to make it to this meet in the first place. That alone is something these boys should be proud of.”