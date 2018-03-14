Springdale Township fire cause ‘undetermined’

MANISTEE COUNTY — Police say the cause of a Springdale Township residential fire that claimed the life of a Brethren man on March 6 has been deemed as “undetermined.”

Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan said reports from Michigan State Police fire marshal were returned on Wednesday, detailing the results.

“He was unable to exclude careless smoking or an electrical malfunction as cause of the fire, due to the destructive nature of the fire within the room,” said O’Hagan, in regards to the fire marshal’s report.

The Cleon Township Fire Department responded to the fire around 1:50 a.m. on March 6, where Brian Brantley, 45, was found by firefighters in the bathroom of a home at 17611 Pine View Drive, in Thompsonville.

The resident was not present at the time; the house was deemed a total loss.

Lois Goslinoski, Manistee County medical examiner, performed an autopsy on March 8, and was able to identify the victim as Brantley.

Goslinoski found that Brantley had no signs of blunt trauma, injuries, ballistic evidence or sharp force wounds on his body, according to a press release from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.

The exact cause of death is still pending, as Goslinoski awaits results of the toxicology report.

No further details are available at this time.