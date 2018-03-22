Conservation district millage renewal to appear on ballot

MANISTEE COUNTY — In 2014, Manistee County voters accepted a millage proposal from the Manistee Conservation District that essentially saved the organization from extinction.

Voters will now be asked to renew that millage in the 2018 August Primary election, as the proposal language to appear on the ballot was unanimously approved on Tuesday by the Manistee County Board of Commissioners.

“Being granted a millage in 2014 — even a very small one of 0.1 mils — quite simply turned the Manistee Conservation District around,” said Susan Spencer, administrator of the organization. “Our central goal of empowering all area landowners through conservation on-the-ground initiatives and education and outreach, guides everything we do. And the millage has made all of this possible.”

Manistee County voters who head to the polls in August will read the following on their ballots:

“Shall the tax limitation under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within the County of Manistee be renewed for the Manistee Conservation District at 0.100 mills (or $0.10 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the period of 2019 through 2023 inclusive, to help the district fund conservation programs that assist local landowners in the protection, enhancement, and restoration of natural resources, including invasive species control, household hazardous waste collection, water quality monitoring, timberland management, and forest restoration within Manistee County, and shall the County of Manistee levy such millage for said purpose, thereby raising in the first renewal year an estimated $110,542.”

Spencer said the millage changed the direction of the conservation district immediately and it continues to help the organization broaden its impact.

“The district went from facing the prospect of closing its doors within just a few months, to hiring a forester, being awarded an MISGP oak wilt grant through the DNR to slow the spread of a devastating tree fungus, developing water quality monitoring initiatives for both streams and lakes in and around Manistee County and working with the Invasive Species Network to remove large tracts of invasive species infestations in Manistee County,” she said.

Spencer said the conservation district has also been able to coordinate area watershed groups into a solid partnership, improve its Household Hazardous Waste program, install boot brush stations to prevent the spread of forest invasive species, offer workshops on topics such as timber taxes, forest management, solar energy, macro-invertebrates identification, waste water treatment and more.

“We add to our list of objectives every day, based on feedback and requests from the community,” Spencer added. “We have launched so many programs of value to the community, and the millage will help us continue to grow and expand those programs.”

Manistee County commissioners on Tuesday were also tasked with appointing two people to the Centra Wellness board of directors, filling a pair of expiring terms.

Centra Wellness is a publicly funded Community Mental Health Service Provider for Manistee and Benzie counties. In collaboration with providers and community partners, its network serves more than 1,200 individuals annually.

Proportional to population, the Centra Wellness board consists of 12 members: seven residents from Manistee County and five from Benzie. According to state law, at least four members must be past or present consumers of mental health services or family members of consumers. The remaining eight members are considered at-large, which include county commissioners as well as the general public.

The county board on Tuesday reappointed commissioner Pauline Jaquish to continue to serve on the Centra Wellness board for a three-year term beginning April 1 and expiring March 31, 2021.

Of two applicants seeking the other expiring term, the county board unanimously reappointed Dennis Risser to continue his service.

“I can say Dennis is a wealth of information,” Jaquish said of her fellow Centra Wellness board member. “He’s a past president — the vice president now — and he’s very valuable to the board.”

Risser, who is a 19-year member of the board, will serve another three-year term, beginning April 1 and expiring March 31, 2021.