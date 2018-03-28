Brethren’s Mariah Pringle named AP 1st-team All-State

BRETHREN — Normally, tearing both of one’s ACL and meniscus would be considered a catastrophic injury for any athlete.

For Brethren’s Mariah Pringle, it was merely a speed bump.

Pringle played most of her junior year despite the injury, and that dedication paid off with a spot on the 2017-18 Associated Press Class D All-State first team.

Pringle said that reaching the 1,000-point plateau was the motivation for her continuing to play over the injury.

“I knew I didn’t want to sit out a year,” Pringle said. “I thought, why not keep playing unless something happens?”

Pringle did go under the knife immediately after her junior basketball season, which hampered her ability to work on her game in the off-season.

Despite that, Pringle absolutely tore through the West Michigan D League this year, recording double-doubles (reaching double figures in both points and rebounds) in all but one league game and averaging over 21 points and 14 rebounds per game in league play.

She served notice in the first game of her senior year, scoring 18 points, pulling down 18 rebounds and blocking 12 shots in the 2017-18 season opener against Buckley.

Brethren head coach Julie Riggs sad that playing hurt, rather than repair the injury and miss out on the bulk of her junior year, contributed to her senior success.

“I’m just so happy and proud of her,” Riggs said. “That’s how much the sport meant to her. She’d rather play injured, and she was still better than most, than have the surgery.”

Overall, Pringle led the 15-7 Bobcats with 18 double-doubles and three triple doubles (adding more than ten blocked shots) in 20 regular-season contests, and did it by playing all five positions on the court at one time or another.

“She was the heart and soul of the team this year,” Riggs said. “We really did revolve around her. Her presence on the floor was known by everyone in the league.”

Pringle is still undecided on where she may go to college, but said that Muskegon Community College and Saginaw Valley State University are at the top of her list.

Wherever she goes, some lucky coach will be able to boast of having an Associated Press first-team All-Stater on the roster.

“Having this to back me up is certainly going to help out in talking to colleges and having them take me more seriously,” Pringle said.