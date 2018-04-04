Police in search of missing Manistee teenager

MANISTEE COUNTY — Police are searching for a Manistee teenager, who took off from home on his bike on Monday night.

Julie Shively, mother of Garrett Sheaks, 16, reported her son as missing on Tuesday morning, after discovering his bike was missing and he was nowhere to be found.

Shively said she is worried about his well-being due to the weather conditions.

She said he might have took a black backpack, some snacks and a grey sweatshirt, and is wearing a black jacket, jeans and was riding a black pedal bike with silver writing on it — which she said he may have ditched due to weather conditions.

Garrett is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 150 to 160 pounds, with dark brown eyes and dark colored hair. He is a junior at Manistee High School.

Shively believes that her son does not have any money on him, and confirmed that he did not take a cellphone.

“He is not dressed for the weather,” Shively said, and paused for a moment. “We are trying to come up with anything that we can to find him.”

According to Shively, her son has been facing personal issues with life and school, and has been depressed or may even be suicidal. He also has Asperger’s Syndrome.

Currently, police from several counties are involved with the search including the Michigan State Police, along with several local agencies like road commissions or mail carriers.

“We contacted anyone we could within a two hour radius,” Shively said. “Anything that’s on the road could help.”

Manistee County sheriff John O’Hagan said there are reports that he might have been spotted at a gas station near the intersection of M-55 and M-37 in Cadillac on Tuesday. Right now, nothing has been confirmed on the potential sighting.

O’Hagan said deputies are actively searching for the teenager.

“We are looking out for him and his well-being,” said O’Hagan. “Allegedly he was spotted last night in Cadillac, and we are watching (the video) now to see if it was him. We have not confirmed that.”

Shively said her son does not know anyone in Cadillac; however, it is possible the sighting was Garrett, given the description from the gas station clerk.

“He described him to me; I showed him a picture and he said ‘absolutely’,” she said. “It could be him, but we are waiting to find out.”

Garrett might be headed toward family, Shively said, as his brother attends at Saginaw Valley State University and his grandfather has a home in Gladwin County. The two locations are within a two hour radius of his home via transportation by a motorized vehicle.

“He might be trying to take shelter in garages, abandon buildings or anything that gives him access to get out of this weather,” Shively said. “Out of all of the family members, he is closest to his brother and grandfather.”

Shively posted a missing person profile for her son on Facebook at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, which had gained traction around the state being shared by more than 5,700 people, located in places as far as Sault St. Marie and Grand Ledge.

To report any information to help locate Garrett Sheaks, contact the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 723-8393.