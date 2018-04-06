Police continue search for missing teen

MANISTEE — Despite a media report on Thursday evening, the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office says police are continuing their search for 16-year-old Manistee resident Garrett Sheaks.

Police have been with the family on a daily basis, according to the sheriff’s office, “working around the clock checking vacant buildings, reviewing video footage from various businesses where some tips have surfaced, disseminating fliers, canvassing areas and spreading the word throughout all law enforcement statewide.”

On Thursday, Manistee County CERT (Citizens Emergency Response Team), which is a group of volunteers trained in search and rescue, were sent out to search Sheaks’ last known area. The team focused on a half-mile radius in and around Birch Road, Lakeshore and Kott roads in Manistee Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

Electronic media is being analyzed as part of the investigation, and Garrett has been entered in the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children. The sheriff’s office is work to update NAMUS (National Missing and Unidentified Persons System) to increase the chances in finding the teen.

Police encourage anyone that if they see someone matching Garrett’s description to call 911 or the local law enforcement agency immediately.

Garrett is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing around 150 to 160 pounds, with dark brown eyes and dark colored hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, a black jacket and jeans and was riding a black pedal bike with silver writing on it.

According to Julie Shively, Garrett’s mother, her son has been facing personal issues with life and school, and has been depressed or may even be suicidal. He also has Asperger’s Syndrome.

Shively said on Wednesday that Garrett may be headed to see family; he has a brother who attends Saginaw Valley State University and his grandfather lives in Gladwin County.

“He might be trying to take shelter in garages, abandon buildings or anything that gives him access to get out of this weather,” Shively said. “Out of all of the family members, he is closest to his brother and grandfather.”

He is a junior at Manistee High School.

“I want to thank all our neighboring law enforcement partners, emergency responders, the media and volunteers for assisting us during this very difficult time,” said sheriff John O’Hagan.