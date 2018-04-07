UPDATE: Missing teen found at state campground

MANISTEE — This morning police released further information about how Garrett Sheaks was found Friday night.
Garrett, who had been missing for several days, was located at Orchard Beach State Park around 9 p.m. on Friday.
The campground is located on 2064 Lakeshore Road in Manistee.
A family from the Paw Paw area had checked into the park with their camper and were there for less than two hours when the teen came up and knocked on their camper door. Garrett was complaining of being extremely cold with numbness in his feet, according to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office. The family called 911 immediately; troopers from the Michigan State Police and deputies from the sheriff’s office responded.
Garrett told police on the scene that he had taken shelter in a bathroom at the south end of the park. His bike and belongings were recovered from that location.
He was transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for treatment for hypothermia. He was reported to be in stable condition as of Saturday morning.