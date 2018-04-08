Whitmer talks about infrastructure plan

Governor candidate makes stop in Manistee Saturday during Northern Michigan tour

MANISTEE — Gretchen Whitmer loves the State of Michigan and she’s proud to be a Michigander.

However, the thing that matters most to her and that she wants people to know is that she’s a mother.

“Being a mom who wants her kids to stay in Michigan and to thrive here and wanting that for your kids and your grandkids,” said the gubernatorial candidate. “That’s the most core thing about my identity. I’m a former top dog on the Democratic side of the aisle in the whole state of Michigan government. I was a prosecutor. I was a professor. The thing that matters to me most, that I want people to know about me, is that I’m a mom. I love my kids and I want them to be close by.”

She has two daughters, ages 14 and 16, and three stepsons.

Whitmer, a Democrat, delivered her message to about 50 in attendance on Saturday at the Ramsdell Inn.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in Manistee in my lifetime and I’m excited to be here as a candidate and see so many people turn out at 5:30 on a Saturday night in what should be spring but still looks like winter out there,” she said.

“I grew up in Grand Rapids; I often talk about swimming in the Thorn Apple River, fishing for perch off the dock in Onekama. I live now in East Lansing with my husband and our big group in our household. I love this state, I do, I’m proud to be a Michigander.”

But Whitmer said that the Michigan we’re currently living in doesn’t meet the standards of the Michigan she talks about and of which she is proud.

“There was a point in time when people came to Michigan, because we invented the middle class. People moved here; they packed up their families … came to Michigan because you could get a great job that paid you well enough you could raise your family up and retire with dignity in this state,” she said.

Things have changed, she said.

“Our roads are downright dangerous, we have a D- from the Society of Civil Engineers. You know it if you travel our roads. … There are a lot of families in Michigan that are working a couple of minimum wage jobs or are working their tails off and haven’t had a raise in 10 years,” Whitmer said. “I believe we can do better, but we are in for a tough fight.”

Having served in the Michigan Legislature for 14 years, Whitmer is no stranger to tough fights, she said. During Gov. Rick Snyders first four years in office, Whitmer served as the Senate Democratic Leader.

“When my colleagues asked me to be the leader in a sea full of Republicans, I took it on,” she said. “When the judges in my county asked me to come in and clean up the prosecutor’s office after a sex scandal sent my prosecutor out, I took it on. When governors of both parties started pulling money out of both parties starting pulling money out of the school aide fund to shore up holes in the general aid fund, I took them on.”

“I am no stranger to tough fights, but we’ve got a lot of things we have to tackle here in Michigan. There is a failure of state government that is exemplified in Flint to what’s happening with water withdrawal in Osceola County, to the Unemployment Insurance Agency scandal where thousands of hard-working Michiganders were falsely accused of trying to defraud the state and our callous attorney general continues to go after people who did nothing wrong. We have high stakes in this election.”

Whitmer began Sunday touting her infrastructure plan called “Fix the Damn Roads” during a tour in Northern Michigan.

“An average driver in Michigan spends $540 a year to fix your car instead of fixing our roads, and it’s time for that to change,” she said. “We’re going to create an infrastructure bank, and it’s going to be used to rebuild our roads and bridges, the water infrastructure underneath the ground and connect communities to high speed broadband.”

She said that the state needs $3 billion to begin infrastructure work immediately.

“I’m going to write a budget that has $2 million put right into the infrastructure bank. When we do that, we pull in another billion from the federal government. This is the smartest way to get more dollars matched so that we are able to throw shovels in the ground,” she said when asked about funding the plan.

Karen Goodman, Manistee County commissioner and Centra Wellness director of systems development, questioned Whitmer about her plan for the state’s opioid crisis.

“We have an opioid epidemic that is hitting our area. Manistee County is now leading, we are ahead of Benzie County in the amount of opioid deaths occurring in our community, which a lot of people probably don’t know about,” she said. “I’m worried; our jails are getting filled up — we don’t have enough jail officers. Our road patrol is over taxed, we’re lucky enough to have our tribe, our city police and our county all working together. We have a great partnership in this community. But our costs are outrageous. But we’re concerned, what do we do, how do we address this?”

Whitmer said the opioid crisis is in every county in the State of Michigan and that the state is in a worse position than many others because it has not done much in the way of preventive measures.

“We don’t give people the proper support once they do get addicted. Once people do get addicted, we have to make sure that we’ve got the ability for them to manage their disease and come off of it,” she said. “We’ve got to create a real addiction strategy in Michigan and treatment plan. I’ve got a six step opioid abuse plan on my website that I rolled out nearly eight months ago, that’s how early I wanted to make sure people know that I get this is a problem, and I understand what it means for your cause.”

Manistee County commissioner Margaret Batzer said that revenue sharing is an issue that affects county’s abilities to fund local services.

“That funding has, in real dollars, declined since about 2002. I’m wondering as governor, what you would you do to increase the revenue sharing to our local governments,” she said.

Whitmer said when she was in the Legislature, she was the top ranking Democrat in appropriations and on the front line of protecting revenue sharing.

“I understand what it means to communities. We’ve also made it much harder, because we’ve hamstrung you from revenue locally,” Whitmer said. “Ultimately, I think we have to have a heck of a lot more logical and fair and representative tax structure in Michigan. That’s ultimately how we do better on the revenue sharing front. I think the infrastructure bank will help alleviate some of the pressures that you have. Citizens on the opioid epidemic will also do that, but increasing revenue sharing is something I think will be important, but I don’t have the billion dollar answer at this time.”