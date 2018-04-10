Blue Slipper to open by summer

ONEKAMA — Even when its doors are closed, the Blue Slipper carries a certain spirit, undeniable to generations of Onekama residents.

Its rich history and unique character isn’t lost on Park Gilmore and his wife Carolyn, who recently purchased the local icon with plans to reopen the establishment this summer.

“We kind of view ourselves as caretakers of this historic place, rather than owners,” Gilmore said. “The Blue Slipper has been around since the late 1800s, so, really, it’s a privilege to have an opportunity to maintain it and keep it up and running for the community.”

Gilmore, a geologist from Spring Lake, has personal ties to the area as well as his own memories of the Blue Slipper.

“My family has been coming up to Onekama since the 1930s,” he said. “We’ve had a house here on Portage Point for 20 years. My daughter’s the fourth generation of visitors to the area from our family, and we just love Onekama and Manistee County. We’ve always been drawn this direction.

“I remember my aunt talking about going to the Blue Slipper with her father and playing shuffleboard,” he said. “There’s so much history tied to it, and we know the community would benefit from keeping the longtime gathering place in business.”

The Gilmores closed on the purchase of the historic building — located at 8058 First St. in the village — in February and are currently in the final phases of both permanently moving to the area and reopening the Blue Slipper to the public.

“We’re developing the menu right now, waiting on paperwork and approvals, things like that,” he said. “We don’t have an exact opening date set yet, but we’re trying to open as soon as possible at this point.”

The Gilmores were already planning to relocate to the area after their daughter, a nursing student at Marquette University in Milwaukee, enrolled in college. When the opportunity to purchase the Blue Slipper presented itself, they decided to go all in on a new path.

“It’s a complete career change for both me and my wife,” Gilmore said. “My background is in geology, and has been for the past 30 years. I owned a geophysical consulting firm and basically dissolved that to focus on this.

“My wife started a public charter school in Spring Lake 23 years ago, and she just resigned from that as well,” he said. “This is a pretty new adventure for us, and a bit of a leap of faith. But, the enthusiasm the community has shown us thus far is very encouraging.

“We’ve got a lot of support behind us, which has been great.”

The Blue Slipper has had several incarnations over its century-plus-long history, beginning as the Manistee Brewing Company before evolving into the Blue Shoe Zoo tavern in the ’60s and ’70s.

The establishment was then transformed into a popular bistro, which closed nearly a decade ago. The building had been unoccupied for several years before being reopened for a short stint in the summer of 2016.