Papenfuss to compete in national individual Quiz Bowl tournament

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central junior Max Papenfuss likes a good challenge when it comes to Quiz Bowl competition.

For the past two years Papenfuss has earned all state honors at the state competitions in Lansing with an amazing ability to answer some very difficult questions. Although a three-peat for all state honors is a distinct possibility for Papenfuss when the Sabers compete in East Lansing on April 21, he has the opportunity this Sunday to reach even beyond that level.

Papenfuss has been selected as one of 100 students who will be in Rosemont, Ill. on Sunday to compete for the honors of being the top Quiz Bowl player in the country at the National Academic Quiz Tournaments Individual Player Championship Tournament (NAQT IPNCT). Students from 30 states will be in the tournament.

The Hyatt Regency O’Hare will host the students for this competition. Prior to the high school individual tournament on Sunday there will be the NAQT’s Intercollegiate Chmpionship Tournament for 68 college teams on Saturday.

Manistee Catholic Central Quiz Bowl coach Jason Allen said the school was contacted by officials from the tournament asking if they knew any players in the area who might be good candidates for this individual tournament.

“They asked if there was anyone we would like to nominate, and Max naturally came to mind,” said Allen. “He loves Quiz Bowl, but he also loves knowledge and understanding it.”

Allen said that Papenfuss continues to amaze him with knowledge he possesses on many of the answers to the questions that come out of a Quiz Bowl competition.

“He doesn’t just know that the answer is say, ‘red,’ he knows why it is red,” said Allen. “He knows that about a plethora of material. If he needed to know who a war general was in 1908 he would not only know who the person was, but why he became a general. That is the amazing thing to me about Max.”

Papenfuss said he is looking forward to the challenge of competing against the top players.

“I think this will be a wonderful opportunity to compete,” said Papenfuss. “As far as I know we are doing it like the normal Quiz Bowl, but for all we know it could be basically like Jeopardy.”

At the NAQT IPNCT competition on Sunday the same format will be used like at the four person team events. The only difference will be it will have one player going up against another one.

“This is the first time they ever held this event and we really aren’t too sure exactly how they are going to run it,” said Allen.

The NAQRT IPNCT said they will be using buzzers like the team events to answer questions, but Allen and Papenfuss said they are unsure the length of the two rounds. Topics will range from math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture.

“We have a great team up here at MCC who are going to the state and national team events this year, but this individual tournament is a great one for Max,” said Allen. “We are hoping he does well.”

Tournament results will be updated throughout the competition at www.naqu.com so the public can follow the competition. There will also be information on #IPNCT on Twitter.