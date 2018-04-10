Workshops to provide education on domestic violence issues

MANISTEE COUNTY — When it comes to victim advocacy, not all community members know how to report domestic violence issues and provide support to the victim.

Bringing forth both awareness and education, the Manistee Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Response Team (DVSART) and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians (LRBOI) Victim Services program are hosting two free workshops around domestic violence issues on April 24.

The workshop “Domestic Violence and the Workplace” will run from 9 a.m. to noon and the “Mandated Reporters and Darkness to Light” session will be held from 1-4 p.m. Both will be held at the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office training room located at 1525 Parkdale Ave. in Manistee.

Shanaviah Canales, Victims Services program director, said a group of trainers will lead both sessions, providing education and resources to those who attend.

The targeted audience for the workshops include supervisors, human resource professionals, victim advocates, prosecutors, medical professionals, law enforcement, professional and community collaborative partners.

“I think everybody need a refresher course, as (many) professionals and community agencies are mandated reporters,” said Canales. “Some people do not realize that, or their legal obligations.”

The “Domestic Violence and the Workplace” workshop focuses on teaching professionals how to recognize the signs of domestic violence in the workplace, respond safely and effectively, and access additional resources to meet the needs of both employers and employees.

Lesley Coghill, prevention and outreach coordinator for the Center for Women in Transition; Holly Seymour, program director of the Center for Women in Transition; and Tara Aday, director of prevention and education for Safe Haven Ministries in Grand Rapids, all will be trainers for the workshop.

“We requested them to come because — especially when you see a lot of these homicides going on — this (training) goes into recognizing the red flags, how you can assist your employees without putting them in further danger and also connect them with local resources,” said Canales. “These are things I felt are important, and I wanted to bring it here.”

The “Mandated Reporters and Darkness to Light” session will hone in on teaching definitions and indicators of sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse and neglect, also educating others on the legal obligations of a mandated reporter.

Trainers at this session will be Bill Zimmerman, CPS supervisor for the Manistee Department of Health and Human Services; and Traci Smith, family advocate for the Manistee Child Advocacy Center.

Jonathon Hauswirth, Manistee County chief assistant prosecuting attorney and co-founder of DVSART, said the workshops are open not only to professionals in the workplace, but also to those who wish to simply learn more about the issue.

“We are focusing as much as we can on prevention and education,” said Hauswirth. “That’s where the most long-lasting effect is seen. Domestic violence does not know any demographic. It’s something you see regardless of social status or race; it can effect everyone.

“When someone who is in the workplace sees signs of domestic violence, most people do not know what to do. This training is really focusing on telling people where those resources are, how to respond to a situation and really give them the tools that they need.”

Hauswirth said DVSART, which has been around for two years, has been working hard to host these outreach and educational trainings, which aim to bring more awareness and advocacy to the community.

“We have talked about doing them before, but it has taken awhile to get all of the logistics in place and all of the trainers (set),” said Hauswirth. “Something has to be done (in the workplace) periodically to make certain that everybody is aware of what’s going on.”

Canales said there are limited seats per workshop, and the spots are filling up.

“When seats are filled, no more registrations will be accepted. We do have plenty of openings at this time,” she said. “If we find that more people want to do this, and we did not have enough room, then I will definitely bring it back.”

Reservations are required for both workshops by calling Canales at (231) 398-6719 or by emailing scanales@lrboi-nsn.gov.