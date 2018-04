TO THE EDITOR:

In mid-December, I wrote to four state and U.S. legislators regarding the presidential election.

The two questions I asked were: How can a candidate get about 3 million more popular votes and still lose the election? Does my vote really count?

It’s the middle of April and still no reply from anyone. That’s almost four months.

I have another question: Why waste time writing if you don’t get an answer?

Carl Mikolajczak

Manistee