City to hold public hearing on proposed budget

MANISTEE — Local residents will have a chance to weigh in on the 2018-19 fiscal year City of Manistee budget on Tuesday night, during a public hearing scheduled prior to city council’s regular meeting.

Starting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, residents can comment on proposed budget items or the Capital Improvement Plan.

For the 2018-19 fiscal year, the proposed budget totals $17,283,771, which is a $686,810 increase from the prior fiscal year. The general fund balance totals $1,093,119, which is an increase of $165,579 from the prior year.

The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30; a public hearing is required on the budget, which must be adopted no later than May 15.

Also on Tuesday, city council will consider a proposal for the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce to provide economic development services to the city.

The city has been conducting a search for a partner in economic development since 2017. Thad Taylor, city manager, announced the plan to open up a search for an economic development consultant on Nov. 8, during a regular council meeting.

Many council members were in favor of seeking applicants for the partnership.

Previously, the city allocated $23,259 for 2017 — instead of the $46,518 that was requested from AES for the entire 2017-18 term. A $20,759 surplus was left over in its budget. As a result, the city decided in October to head in a different direction with economic development services for 2018.

Last year, the chamber released its plan to add an enterprise for economic development.

Dennis McCarthy, chamber board chair, said at a Sept. 27, council work session, that its economic development board would consist of seven to eight individuals, who plan to meet on a monthly basis. The director will be required to make monthly reports.

Although many council members had questions about the chamber’s new plan, earlier this year the council directed city staff to hold discussions with the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the chamber on economic development.

In a letter to council Taylor stated: “A meeting was convened with representatives from the DDA and chamber. The meeting was not very productive as the DDA representative did not want to move forward with a specific plan and/or agenda.”

For Tuesday’s meeting, the chamber has proposed to the city to consider a three-year agreement, which would identify three to five agreed upon economic development objectives, leverage city funding with private sector funding and provide regular reporting.

Council could take action to approve or deny the proposal.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting are the following items:

• A request from the Ideal Kitchen — which is celebrating 12 years being open — for a food truck to be parked in front of the business during the celebration from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 21. The truck would take up three parking spaces;

• A request to hold the annual Tight Lines for Troops event on May 18 and 19; and

• The National Day of Prayer Committee is requesting permission to gather on the Maple Street entrance steps of City Hall on May 3, for its annual ceremony.

A work session has been scheduled at 7 p.m. on April 24, featuring a discussion on the city’s proposed budget.