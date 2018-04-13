Fourth annual ‘State of the Vogue’ event set for Tuesday

MANISTEE — The Historic Vogue Theatre of Manistee will host its fourth annual “State of The Vogue,” community update event at the theater next week.

The annual update will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pure Michigan Theatre at the Vogue and is open to the public.

The nonprofit theater completed its fourth full year of operation in December and board members will present information about the organization’s programming and financial advances made during 2017, and the events coming up during 2018 — the Vogue’s 80th anniversary year.

“The theater continues to have a significant presence throughout the Manistee community,” said Mary Russell, president of the Vogue’s Board of Directors.

Russell noted the success of the past four years would not have been possible without the hundreds of volunteers who make it happen.

“This is a great time of year because so many of our ‘snow bird’ volunteers are returning,” she added.

However, she emphasized that new volunteers are always needed and welcomed.

“With increased attendance and an expanded show schedule soon to launch, it’s perfect timing,” she said.

The 30-minute presentation will provide updates on the on-going success of the theater’s fundraising efforts, grant strategies and general operating metrics during the past year. The $2.6 million restoration project reopened the theater’s doors in December 2013 and has provided first-run entertainment every day since.

“During the past year we’ve shown at least six films daily for a total of 217 during the year,” said Jim Snoeyink, the Vogue’s general manager.

Ticket sales continue to be strong with nearly 59,000 attendees during 2017.

“Just two-weeks ago we celebrated our 250,000th attendee since we opened,” Snoeyink added, “which is extraordinary for a community our size.”

Snoeyink said the nearly 3700 tickets given out during Spring Break week of “free” films is an example of what makes the Vogue unique.

“As a nonprofit, volunteer driven institution, things like this done throughout the year reinforce our mission of connecting with the community,” he said. “But most important, the support we receive from individuals and businesses throughout the Manistee area allow us to do these things.”

Since its first year of operation and as a 501(c)3 organization, the Vogue board felt holding its “State Of…” event was important to remind the community how the organization is governed, as well as how the revenue it receives is being used.

“There are patrons who aren’t aware we’re a nonprofit and not part of any government entity,” pointed out David Mix, vice president of the board. “The board has always felt everyone should remember we’re not a theater ‘chain’ or a large, corporate-owned facility. We’re a local organization made up of local people who care deeply about the success of the community and the Vogue. The community supported the restoration of the theater, and they’ve continued to support it through generous donations.”

Presenting the organization’s annual financial report will also be part of Tuesday’s presentation. Steve Brower, treasurer for the Vogue Board of Directors, will review the year end numbers and report on progress made in continuing to pay down the theater’s initial reconstruction debt.

“We continue to meet our operational expenses with ticket and concessions sales,” said Brower. “But for eventual equipment replacement, and to continue expansion of low-cost programming and special community events, we continue to engage in a variety of forms of additional fundraising throughout the year.”

A printed companion piece will be distributed at the event, and after the conclusion of the presentation members of the board be in the lobby to answer questions.