Looking Back for April 14

20 YEARS AGO

Two First of America branches closing

Two branches of the First of America Bank one in Parkdale, and the other in Filer, and their operations, will be moving into the bank on River Street. A third branch, the one in Wellston, is not closing but is in the process of being sold to another corporation.

40 YEARS AGO

Seismographic tests

Workers from United Geophysical Corp., Traverse City, were in Manistee’s northside sand dune area yesterday conducting seismographic tests. The soundings were conducted on a line running roughly from the area north of the industrial park, past Man Made Lake, and to the Coast Guard Station on Fifth Avenue Beach. The company has permission from the city to conduct the soundings in the area.

Drive-in open

With the recent return of the spring season, the Chippewa Drive-In is now open. Showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be “The Deep” and “Murder by Death”. The box office opens at 7 p.m. with “The Deep” showing at dusk and after the second film.

60 YEARS AGO

Exhibit of Army Chemical Corps

Civil Defense Director Jerome Manthei announces that the U.S. Army Chemical Corps exhibit will be shown in Manistee. According to word received from Colonel Melvin W. Reed of the office of the chief chemical officer, Washington D.C., the exhibit will be displayed at the Manistee National Guard Armory from April 23-27. The exhibit requires 4000 square feet of floor space and is composed of animated electronic panels devoted to the display of items that portray Army Chemical Corps developments.

80 YEARS AGO

New courthouse for county is suggested

Blueprints and cost figures for a new courthouse for Manistee County were brought before the Board of Supervisors at a session this morning. According to the figures presented by Don Lakie, WPA district engineer, the building would be erected at a cost of $284,492 of which the county would pay approximately $30,000. The greater part of the session was spent in discussing the project, for which formal application has been drafted, lacking only the approval of the supervisors.

Remove poles

The two metal poles at the south approach of the Maple Street Bridge which for a number of years supported the electric wires to the bridge were removed today and all lines have been transferred to a wooden pole on the east side of the approach near the Penney building. The removal allows a clear view which before was prevented because of the over head confusion.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum