Senior Center observes Volunteer Appreciation Week

Happy Saturday! I don’t think there has been much time this week to even take a breath. I was just finishing up a few things for some of the fun stuff coming up and realized, wow, between the staff and our volunteers we sure do offer a lot for the seniors in Manistee County.

I am waiting to hear how our Senior Odyssey team did this morning in Grand Rapids at the competition. They have put in lots of time working on costumes and their skit for the competition. They are going to do an encore performance this week for everyone, and I think it will really be fun.

Did you know this week is National Volunteer Appreciation Week? I am so proud to work with so many great volunteers. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to do everything we do. We have 74 volunteers who help us in many ways. Some of the things volunteers do for the Senior Center are office work, answer phones, teach classes, help with the food bank, play music, Medicare Medicaid Assistance Program, taxes, lawyer services, bingo, board members and more. If you know any of our volunteers or any that help out someplace else, make sure you say thank you for all they do.

I don’t know if you have ever been to one of the Senior Center Craft Shows, but we have one next Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. I hope you will come out and support a great group of talented crafters this year. It is always a fun time. We are also getting ready for Wheelin’ & Dealin’ with Johnny O. This fun program will be on Tuesday, May 22, at Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. John has done this a few times for the seniors and it is always a hit. If you want more information give us a call.

This week we have Toe Tapping on Tuesday. Stop in and enjoy some great music and some great guys. Don, Dan, Dave and Bob are an excellent example of what true volunteers are. Thanks guys!

Wednesday we are celebrating April Birthdays during Fun Bingo. If you want to stop in for some fun, today is a great day. After lunch we have Jeannie Lewis and Linda Nickelson coming in to discuss “Living with Parkinson’s” at 12:30 p.m. We also have Manistee Munson Hospital sharing information about Advance Care Planning at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Senior Center. We had Stephanie Van Slyke, BA, RN, in last Wednesday for this same presentation and everyone said it was really informative.

On Thursday, we have the Eye Glass Clinic with Felicia at 11 a.m. Stop by and say hi to another great volunteer. We also have our Photography Group with Jo in the afternoon. If you are interested in photography, stop by and check it out.

Friday is our Senior Food Bank. This is such an important program, for so many seniors on fixed incomes. You know, everything is always going up in price and it is so frustrating to everyone. But our elders are struggling every day. Last week I had a senior tell me that she was having a hard time getting her medication because the co-pay had gone up recently. So, if you are thinking of donating to something that would make a difference, please give to a food pantry.

If you are community minded and want to see how Lansing works, and how you can actually make a difference, come to “Older Michiganian Day” with me on Wednesday, May 16. I went a couple of years ago and it was eye opening how the senior voice could be heard when there are many. This is held at the State Capital on the lawn. We leave the Senior Center early in the morning. There is some walking involved, but it is a very enjoyable day. If you want more information or want to sign up, give us a call at the Senior Center.

I hope you have a super week! Remember to try something new!

FOOD BANK

The Senior Center Food Bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be April 20.

MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM (MMAP)

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Bill Tod is our local counselor and he can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Bill.

MEDICAID

Gaye Fett is available to answer questions and assist with Medicaid nursing home applications. Call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 or toll free (888) 723-9060 to schedule an appointment.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work or snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on May 7.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information.

PARKINSONS SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048. April’s speaker will be Barb Mansfield, from Catholic Human Services.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The Senior Center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the Senior Center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays and at 11 a.m. on Mondays at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit & Get Fit held at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Stretch & Strength for Seniors (on DVD) group meets at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Senior Center. Sweating to the Oldies with Richard Simmons (on DVD) is held at 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center. Inside walking group meets at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Marilla meal site.The seated Tai Chi class will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoons at the city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors and there is a fee per class for all others.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE INSTRUCTIONS

Linda Theisen will be offering computer/cell phone help the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 1 p.m. at the Marilla meal site, after lunch.

Monday’s computer and cell phone help at the Senior Center will be by appointment only. Please call Linda at (231) 299-1552. She will make appointments.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group is looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the Senior Center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday night.

GAME NIGHT/AFTERNOONS

Are you interested in learning a new game? The Senior Center is looking to begin game days/or nights. Call us and let us know what games (card games, board or dice games) you would like to play and what time is best for you, (231) 723-6477.

UPCOMING EVENTS

April 14: Seniors from the Manistee Senior Center will travel to Grand Rapids to compete in the Senior Odyssey.

April 19: Seated Tai Chi class at 1 p.m. at the City Marina Building.

April 17: Toe Tapping Tuesday with the 3Ds.

April 21: is the Senior Center Spring Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call to reserve your table.

April 22: Potluck dinner at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to pass.

April 23: Police Talk with John O’Hagan at 12:30 p.m. This will be held at the Senior Center.

April 26: Carrie Selbee and Roger Tarczon will be at the Senior Center to entertain us. Music begins at 11:30 a.m.

April 27: Mystery Trip. Please call to sign up, (231) 723-6477.

May 3: Drum Circle at 11 a.m. at the city marina building with Susan Mencarelli.

May 7: Diabetic support group at 10 a.m.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Lunch

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

· 6 p.m., Pinochle

Tuesday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 11 a.m., Toe Tapping Tuesday

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Bridge

Wednesday

· 9 a.m., Exercise

· 10 a.m., Losing It

· 11 a.m., Fun bingo

· April birthdays

· Noon, Lunch

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength for Seniors

· 3:30 p.m., Sweating to the Oldies

· 7:30 p.m., Advance Care Planning workshop

Thursday

· 10 a.m., Sit & get fit

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· 11 a.m., Eyeglass clinic

· Noon, Meal

· 1 p.m., Seated Tai Chi (marina building)

· 3 p.m., Photography group

Friday

· 9 a.m., Senior food bank

· 11 a.m., Social hour

· Noon, Meal

· 2:30 p.m., Stretch & Strength for Seniors

Saturday

· 10 a.m., Spring craft show

MENU FOR WEEK OF April 16-20

Monday: Brats on bun, potatoes o’brien, coleslaw, diced pears

Tuesday: Chicken caccitore over noodles, fresh petite carrots, Key West vegetables, mandarin oranges, roll

Wednesday: Salisbury steak, au gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, ice cream, roll

Thursday: Ground beef and cabbage soup, chicken salad sandwich, macaroni salad, pears

Friday: Baked chicken, cheezy potatoes, garlic and herb broccoli, pear, blueberry muffin