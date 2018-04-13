Sing into Spring concert slated at First Congregational Church

MANISTEE — The First Congregational UCC Church of Manistee will present a choral concert, “Sing into Spring.”

The event will be held at 2 p.m. on April 22, featuring Sashay and MEME (Michigan Educators Male Ensemble), this concert is free and open to the public. A free-will oﬀering will be taken.

The Sashay quartet, registered with the Sweet Adelines International, is made up of four fun-seeking women who love to sing four-part a cappella harmony. This foursome includes Sandy Scarbrough, tenor; Deb Densmore, lead; Marie Koltvedt, baritone; and Jill Watson, bass. The women are also members of the award-winning Grand Traverse Show Chorus, a four-part a cappella group of 40 women where Watson is the master director of the chorus.

They are also the proud winner of Deke Sharon’s “Vocalosity” a cappella contest for Northern Michigan, and is the 2016 silver medalist for SAI Region II.

Also featured at “Sing into Spring” will be MEME, a group of music teachers who are dedicated to strengthening the choral art in the state through performances and workshops. Members of this group teach music at the elementary, junior high, high school and college levels, and lead church and community groups as well.

Founded in 2013, MEME has performed with the United States Army Chorus and the Battle Creek Symphony, and for the Intercollegiate Men’s Choruses National Seminar, the Michigan Music Conference and the Bay View Music Festival.

After the concert, there will be a cookies and punch reception in fellowship hall.