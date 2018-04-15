County clerk to speak at monthly Tea Party meeting

MANISTEE — With the approaching elections, voters always have a lot of questions about voting procedures and issues, including new voting machines this year.

At the next meeting of the Manistee Area Tea Party (MATP) the featured speaker will be Jill Nowak, Manistee County clerk.

Nowak will give an overview of the county clerk’s functions along with information on the upcoming elections.

The meeting will be held on April 19 in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn in Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The MATP meetings are open to the public at no charge. For more information, find Manistee Area Tea Party on Facebook.