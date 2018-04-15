Identity theft presentation to be held Thursday

MANISTEE — The Consumer Education Program of the Michigan Department of Attorney General will be hosting an Identity Theft presentation on Thursday.

This presentation will highlight the signs of identity theft and fraud, how to protect your personal information online and off, and how to proceed if your identity is compromised. Additional information and handouts are available at www.mi.gov/ce.

The presentation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Education Center Classroom 2 at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and will feature free coffee and doughnuts sponsored by Goody’s Juice & Java and Family Fare. Register for this free event at www.manisteechamber.com.

For more information call the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce at (231) 723-2575.