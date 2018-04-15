Little River purchases Bear Lake Highlands

MANISTEE — Little River Casino Resort is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Bear Lake Highlands golf course by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. The Tribe has placed management of this new enterprise under the Resort.

Bear Lake Highlands is located at 11865 Chippewa Highway in Bear Lake. The 18-hole, par 72, course features beautiful rolling terrain, numerous ponds, great views of Bear Lake and the surrounding countryside. Bear Lake Highlands is one of the most scenic courses in Northern Michigan.

The Resort looks forward to this exciting new venture and has begun preparations to open the course, including posting several jobs. The course is expected to open in early May.