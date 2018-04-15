Looking Back for April 16

20 YEARS AGO

Officials see sportsplex as major boost to economy

The goal of a facility for Manistee County families to participate in sports has moved one step closer to reality. In a meeting of the sportsplex project group Tuesday night, group leaders indicated that community support for the project has been overwhelming. One possible site is a 173-acre parcel across from the Renaissance Zone between Pine Creek Road and End Road in Manistee Township, owned by the DNR and leased to the City of Manistee. An alternate offer came from Connie Grenn on behalf of the Filer Township Downtown Development Authority which offered to donate a 40-acre site just west of the new forestry building on Red Apple Road, owned by the Manistee Assembly of God Church.

60 YEARS AGO

County valuation

Manistee County’s equalized valuation for the coming year on which taxes will be based, was set at $40,106,804 by action of the county board during the April session. Although this appears to be over $4,000,000 more than last year’s valuation, it is in reality just under $2,000,000 more due to the upping last May by the Michigan Tax Commission and the State Board of Education.

80 YEARS AGO

Free movies

The public is cordially invited to attend the free talking motion pictures to be shown at the Auto Garage Monday evening at 8 p.m. through the cooperation of the Auto Garage and Dodge Plymouth manufacturers. The following films will be shown: “Rolling Across Africa,” “An Evening with Major Bowes,” “The Chance to Lose,” and “Rolling Down to Mexico.”

Easter seal sale is brisk

The sale of Easter seals by the Michigan Society for Crippled Children in Manistee was reported brisk today, many persons buying the stickers from members of the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs, who, headed by local chairman Martin Redman, are managing the campaign in the city.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum