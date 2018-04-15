Manistee County Democrats to meet on Thursday

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Democratic Party will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on April 19 at Dial-a-Ride in Manistee.

The featured speaker will be James Pedersen, director of the University of Michigan Center for Labor and Communities Studies, Dearborn. He will speak about Michigan’s “Right to Work” law and its impact on labor issues in Michigan. He will also discuss women’s issues and rights in the workplace.

His presentation and discussion will be followed by a short business meeting. Those interested in learning more about labor issues and getting involved in this important election year activities are welcome.

Light refreshments will be served. For more information about this program or to inquire about joining the party call (313) 478-5347.