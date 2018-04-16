JOHN WEMLINGER: An open letter to Gov. Rick Snyder

TO THE EDITOR:

I am writing to ask why you have not ballyhooed the end of free bottled water through designated distribution points in the city of Flint?

I can only assume that this means that your administration has completely solved all the problems associated with the Flint water crisis. I would think that this is such a monumental triumph for your administration that it would be important for you to let the general public know how successful you have been in cleaning up the mess that your administration caused.

As you closed these free water distribution points, I would have expected you to praise the work that has been done in Flint and tell us how the monumental task of reconnecting thousands of homes with lead contaminated water pipes to a safe water supply has been completed.

I would have expected to see praise from independent water quality experts certifying that every ounce of water flowing into Flint homes today is free of lead contamination or any other contaminants for that matter.

Instead, all I get is an email from Gretchen Whitmer’s campaign informing me you have simply stopped supplying free bottled water to Flint’s citizens.

I would hate to think that you are distancing yourself from this crisis because you are fearful of public reaction. I would also hope that you wouldn’t close the chapter on a crisis before that crisis is completely over.

If you will recall, that was what got you into this fix in the first place. Come on governor! If things are really fixed in the Flint water crisis, let us know that, please, because I, for one, am skeptical.

John V. Wemlinger

Onekama