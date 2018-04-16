Michigan GOP sets 2 debates before gubernatorial primary

From the Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans running for Michigan governor will participate in two televised debates before the August primary election.

The debates were announced Friday by the state Republican Party.

WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids will host the first debate on May 9. WDIV-TV in Detroit will host the second debate on June 28. Additional details will follow at a later date.

All four viable candidates will participate: Attorney General Bill Schuette, Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Dr. Jim Hines.

Democratic candidates also are expected to debate each other, but negotiations continue.

The Detroit Regional Chamber is planning a joint debate for candidates from both parties to be held at the group’s annual policy conference on Mackinac Island in late May.